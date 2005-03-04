Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Mozilla Firefox

by Tathraman / March 4, 2005 5:48 AM PST

Using Firefox and XP home, I've had a problem logging on to my bank. I can get the home page fine, and then the log-on page but after that the browser just drops out. A window from Mozilla Quality Feedback Agent advises that I'm in a queue to send a program crash report and then I get a message that the agent is unable to connect to the server and to check my proxy settings. How do I do this - and what exactly should I do?
TIA
DT

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Mozilla Firefox
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Mozilla Firefox
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Try Another Browser
by dcmorris / March 4, 2005 6:01 AM PST
In reply to: Mozilla Firefox

It is my understanding all sites are not Firefox friendly (which is unfortunate).
I maintain IE and Firefox for just such situations.
You might call your bank and ask them if they can help.

DC

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It seems as Mo/FF gain in popularity...
by caktus / March 4, 2005 6:13 AM PST
In reply to: Try Another Browser

more and more problems are descovered. If your gonna keep using Mo/FF you might wanna maintain IE or Netscape for when "stuff happens".

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Firefox plug-in called ieview...
by prescotthenry / March 4, 2005 9:14 AM PST
In reply to: Mozilla Firefox

is one that I use almost daily for just the problem you cite. When an internet site doesn't perform correctly in Firefox, ieview provides a right-click option that will pull up the same site in IE.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.