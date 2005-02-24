Mozilla Firefox 1.0.1 released

This is copied from Donna's post in the Virus and Securities forum.
Mozilla Firefox 1.0.1 has just been released. A minor update, this version fixes a few security holes and some other bugs. If you're using Firefox 1.0, you want this release. The Firefox Release Notes have also been updated and The Burning Edge has an unofficial Firefox 1.0.1 changelog. Download links can be found on the official Firefox product page. You can also check the full article for some BitTorrent links.
Update: We've been asked to point you towards bittorrent.mozilla.org for the BitTorrent links.
Another Update: At the demand of the Mozilla Foundation, we've removed the direct links to the Firefox 1.0.1 FTP directory. Go to www.mozilla.org/products/firefox/all.html to see all the builds. We understand using the download links on the mozilla.org site places less strain on the servers due to the mirroring configuration.
http://mozillazine.org/articles/article6129.html
Download Mozilla Firefox 1.0.1 (English version for Windows in http://download.mozilla.org/?product=firefox-1.0.1&os=win&lang=en-US). Other languages and OS, go to http://www.mozilla.org/products/firefox/all.html
Change Log in http://www.squarefree.com/burningedge/releases/1.0.1.html
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.