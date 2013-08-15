Storage forum

Alert

Moving Video Files to WD Passport on Windows 7

by runningdmc / August 15, 2013 10:21 AM PDT

I got a new WD My Passport Studio 500 GB and now I am unable to move .mov and .mp4 files from my Windows 7 laptop hard drive onto the portable hard drive.

I allowed the various drivers load on the laptop after plugging the WD Passport in with a USB cable. Then I downloaded the WD Smartware and the WD SES Drive Setup.

Nonetheless, I am still unable to save .mov and .mp4 files on the WD Passport. These files are 57 and 71 MB and the WD Passport is 500 GB.

What can I do to move these files onto the WD Passport?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Moving Video Files to WD Passport on Windows 7
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Moving Video Files to WD Passport on Windows 7
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) What error message are you getting?
by wpgwpg / August 15, 2013 11:02 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No Error Message
by runningdmc / August 15, 2013 2:26 PM PDT

I have not gotten an error message.

I have created a shortcut to the Passport on the desktop. I try to click and drag the desktop icons for the videos onto the icon for the Passport.

Obviously, this is a very amateur method. Is there a simple and more effective way?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you want to MOVE the file,
by Oldartq / August 16, 2013 3:10 PM PDT
In reply to: No Error Message

moving the shortcut is not going to do it. You have to move the file itself or copy and paste the files. Shortcut is just a link...or did I misunderstood?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
check
by samkh / August 16, 2013 12:29 AM PDT

that format is ntfs. if fat32, convert it to ntfs.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you were saving to the top folder.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 16, 2013 12:46 AM PDT

I can see this happening as the top or root folder has a limited number of entries. A subdirectory doesn't have this limit. More at link to follow.
Bob

-> http://support.microsoft.com/kb/120138

PS. While it writes about DOS and Windows 95, this still applies to all drives that use a file system.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Still Not Sure What To Do
by runningdmc / August 16, 2013 7:24 AM PDT

Thank you for offering help and suggestions, but I am still not sure how to solve my problem. I have explored Defragmenting. The OS (C:) is 0% fragmented and the Recovery is 4% fragmented. When I click "Analyze disk" or "Defragment disk" nothing seems to happen.

I don't know what a "root folder" or "subdirectory" are or how they pertain to my issue.

I cannot even open a window to see that my Passport is empty.

Will I need to change the format of my .mov and .mp4 files? Will I need to alter certain settings on my Passport?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
At this point it's time to learn more about Windows and
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 16, 2013 7:40 AM PDT

While you could do more research with google about what a root folder is and such, the fact you can't open a window to see what is on the drive is a bad sign.

I'd use your support system (folk that help you with your PC) to have them check out the drive and talk about file systems, root folders and folders in general.

Don't worry about all this since no one is born with this knowledge. We take classes, read books and learn as we go. I can't put it all in this small space so it's time to go get help.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Storage forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.