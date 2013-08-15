Moving Video Files to WD Passport on Windows 7

I got a new WD My Passport Studio 500 GB and now I am unable to move .mov and .mp4 files from my Windows 7 laptop hard drive onto the portable hard drive.
I allowed the various drivers load on the laptop after plugging the WD Passport in with a USB cable. Then I downloaded the WD Smartware and the WD SES Drive Setup.
Nonetheless, I am still unable to save .mov and .mp4 files on the WD Passport. These files are 57 and 71 MB and the WD Passport is 500 GB.
What can I do to move these files onto the WD Passport?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.