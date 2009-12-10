Office & Productivity Software forum

General discussion

Moving a Link in Excel

by jrmjcm / December 10, 2009 5:14 AM PST

In Excel I have a column with names in each cell, each name has a corresponding hyperlink embedded (the actual web address)in the name. I would like to make the one column into two columns, one column having the name and the next column having the corresponding hyper link. I can do it one at a time in edit hyperlink but I have thousands to do. Anyone have any ideas?
thanks
Jim

Moving a Link in Excel
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited.
11 total posts
Remove with paste special x1
by wil_peter / December 10, 2009 5:28 AM PST
In reply to: Moving a Link in Excel

Start by copying the column to the next column (create one if needed). Type 1 in a blank cell. Right-click that cell and choose COPY. Select the original column again and choose Edit\Paste Special\Multiply.
The result of multiplying those values by 1, eliminates the hyperlinks.

Hyperlinks
by jrmjcm / December 10, 2009 5:34 AM PST

Yes I know how to eliminate the hyperlink but I would like to separate the hyperlink from the text and Keep both pieces (hyperlink & text)

Based on your post,
by wil_peter / December 10, 2009 7:52 AM PST
In reply to: Hyperlinks

you wanted to separate the text and link. That's what I advised. Col A2 thru A10002 might hold this combined value/link. Select those cells and copy/paste them to B2 thru B10002. Then multiply the values in A2 thru A10002 by 1 to turn that column only into the text. Is that not what you wanted? If not, please restate.

hyperlink separation
by jrmjcm / December 10, 2009 10:55 AM PST
In reply to: Based on your post,

I guess maybe a better way to explain it is I am looking for the web address for the link...the www.blankblank.com of the link, so column 1 has the name of the entity that is a hot link and column 2 would be the www. does this clarify? When I use the edit hyperlink on the cell I can see the www address, that is what I am ultimately trying to get

Tricky!
by wil_peter / December 10, 2009 12:40 PM PST
In reply to: hyperlink separation

You might try recording a Relative Macro from the first record that copies and pastes the URL to the "text to display" box then moves down one cell. The slow way would then be to run the macro and press F4 for each repeat...maybe thousands of times. Or someone else might want to jump in and explain how to create a macro that repeats until a blank cell is reached.

Re: hyperlinks
by Kees Bakker / December 10, 2009 6:00 PM PST
In reply to: hyperlink separation

Depending on the number of hyperlinks you need to process you can choose between the manual method (outlined above by wil_peter) or do it programmatically (that is, with a macro). For 10 I'd do it manually, myself; for 1.000 I'd write a macro.

The manual method:
From the properties of the hyperlink, copy the address and paste it to the cell next to it.

The macro method:
1. Loop through the hyperlinks collection. Call it H, for example.

2. For any individual hyperlink, for example H(1), find:
a. Row: H(1).range.row
b. Column: H(1).range.column
c. Display text: H(1).texttodisplay
d. Mailto-address: H(1).address (that includes the "mailto:" part if it's a mail address, and probably http:// if it's an url, so strip that off if you don't need it).

3. Now put the address, for example, in the cell next to it.

In pseudocode:
For all hyperlinks ( get row; get column; get address; put address in cell next to it; maybe put display text 1 cell further, that's up to you)

Now I've figured out the basics, I think it would cost me 10 minutes more to get it working. So my cut-over number to decide between manual or automatic processing decreases to 40, maybe.

Kees

example of hyperlinks
by jrmjcm / December 10, 2009 8:34 PM PST
In reply to: Re: hyperlinks

Academy School (Brattleboro)
Addison Central School
Addison Central Supervisory Union
Addison Northeast Supervisory Union
Albert Bridge School (Brownsville)
Albert D Lawton Intermediate School (Essex)
Alburgh Community Education Center
Arlington Memorial High and Middle School

in my worksheet these all have a hyper link embedded, I want to carve out the hyperlink and save the web address in one column and the text name in another column. I appreciate the help but I think everyone is trying to just get me the text when I am really looking for the www.schoolname.com part.
i have no idea about some of the lingo being used so if that is what you are explaining I am not getting it.

Re: links
by Kees Bakker / December 11, 2009 12:49 AM PST
In reply to: example of hyperlinks

Above two methods are described: (1) a manual method (copy/paste from the riproperties of the hyperlink) and there's (2) a method by programming a macro. If you don't feel able to do the second method yourself, your choices are:
a. Do it manually
b. Find somebody to write that macro for you. Might not be free, depending on if that somebody is happy with a bottle of wine or wants one hour work at USD 100.

Kees

Thanks Kees,
by wil_peter / December 11, 2009 12:53 AM PST
In reply to: Re: links

My Visual Basic is rusty and my suggested macro doesn't record the Copy & Paste steps...only the resulting address, so it wouldn't have worked.

thanks everyone
by jrmjcm / December 11, 2009 1:05 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks Kees,

I will ask some of my wino friends.

Happy Holidays

