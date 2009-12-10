Moving a Link in Excel

Depending on the number of hyperlinks you need to process you can choose between the manual method (outlined above by wil_peter) or do it programmatically (that is, with a macro). For 10 I'd do it manually, myself; for 1.000 I'd write a macro.



The manual method:

From the properties of the hyperlink, copy the address and paste it to the cell next to it.



The macro method:

1. Loop through the hyperlinks collection. Call it H, for example.



2. For any individual hyperlink, for example H(1), find:

a. Row: H(1).range.row

b. Column: H(1).range.column

c. Display text: H(1).texttodisplay

d. Mailto-address: H(1).address (that includes the "mailto:" part if it's a mail address, and probably http:// if it's an url, so strip that off if you don't need it).



3. Now put the address, for example, in the cell next to it.



In pseudocode:

For all hyperlinks ( get row; get column; get address; put address in cell next to it; maybe put display text 1 cell further, that's up to you)



Now I've figured out the basics, I think it would cost me 10 minutes more to get it working. So my cut-over number to decide between manual or automatic processing decreases to 40, maybe.



Kees