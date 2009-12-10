Moving a Link in Excel

Start by copying the column to the next column (create one if needed). Type 1 in a blank cell. Right-click that cell and choose COPY. Select the original column again and choose Edit\Paste Special\Multiply.
The result of multiplying those values by 1, eliminates the hyperlinks.
In Excel I have a column with names in each cell, each name has a corresponding hyperlink embedded (the actual web address)in the name. I would like to make the one column into two columns, one column having the name and the next column having the corresponding hyper link. I can do it one at a time in edit hyperlink but I have thousands to do. Anyone have any ideas?
thanks
Jim