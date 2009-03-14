Movies and their extreme audio range

First let me say, I'm not 90 years old. I'm only 34 and I have friends who are 25 who say the same as what I'm about to put here. The audio tracks on movies have become insane, in terms of this: In order to hear what a person is saying you have to turn the volume way up. Then when there is an explosion or someone yelling .. the walls rattle. I love movies, but this is making me want to give them up. I understand that there needs to be some range between the soft and the loud. But things have gotten out of hand. I now only go to one movie a year (at the theater). I can't justify 8+ dollars for a ticket when I won't enjoy it. When I rent a movie I'm constantly going volume up to hear what they are saying and then volume back down during the action scenes. I know there is no way to get Hollywood to fix this. But is there a receiver for a home theater system that will more or less fix this? I would like to set the maximum volume and the minimum volume. And that is the MAXIMUM and the MINIMUM volume that will come out of the speakers. And it doesn't matter what is on the cd/dvd/blu-ray.. well obviously if there is no one speaking .. obviously there should be no sound.. but you get the idea. Does this tech exist. and if so.. where? As I mentioned earlier I need a receiver to do this. Because I have tower speakers, the dvd player, and all of the other equipment.

Thanks

Andrew