The answer is, this is how apple plans to get people to care about the apple tv.
I was initially happy when Apple announced movie rentals.
I later learned that I could not download HD movie rentals without an Apple TV.
Why can't I download a HD movie directly to my computer?
Even if I download the lower quality rental to my computer I cannot move the rental to my iPod.
This is because I own the 5th Gen, iPod with video and rentals can't be transferred to it.
I don't want to buy an Apple TV or another iPod just to watch movie rentals.