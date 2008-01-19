The CNET Lounge forum

by billyjoe5 / January 19, 2008 12:34 PM PST

I was initially happy when Apple announced movie rentals.
I later learned that I could not download HD movie rentals without an Apple TV.
Why can't I download a HD movie directly to my computer?
Even if I download the lower quality rental to my computer I cannot move the rental to my iPod.
This is because I own the 5th Gen, iPod with video and rentals can't be transferred to it.

I don't want to buy an Apple TV or another iPod just to watch movie rentals.

Good question
by Nicholas Buenk / January 19, 2008 4:48 PM PST
In reply to: Movie Rentals

The answer is, this is how apple plans to get people to care about the apple tv. Wink

Resolutions
by brocknation-2165282496121 / January 19, 2008 7:40 PM PST
In reply to: Movie Rentals

Most likely Apple is not authorizing HD rental downloads on MacBook's and iMacs because they cannot properly display the HD resolution, ie: 1920x1080 or 1080x720. The consumer would waste his $1 for the HD rental. (This is my guess.)

Plus for future Mac announcements, Mad Dog can use the marketing ploy of "HD on Mac." This could come in a combo like... when Blu-Ray is announced on the machines, in turn, properly displaying HD resolution from iTunes rentals.

Ummm....
by Nicholas Buenk / January 19, 2008 7:51 PM PST
In reply to: Resolutions

A typical computer has a resolution higher than many plasma HDTV's....
24" imac and 17" macbook pro infact can display full 1920x1080 just fine.

HD Resolutions
by brocknation-2165282496121 / January 19, 2008 9:04 PM PST
In reply to: Ummm....

I think Apple and has lately, considers Windows users in it's announcements, such as the TimeCapsule being Windows compatible.

But anyhow, it won't be soon before long the HD rentals, Blu-Rays are on Macs.


I'm a MacBook Pro owner anxiously awaiting Blu-Ray on the device. I don't know hy, but excited about it. I love my AppleTV!

