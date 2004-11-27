Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Movie Own/Rental Favorites -- Seen it? Suggest it...

by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / November 27, 2004 9:46 PM PST

For husband and wives, I suppose for those who are contemplating marriage and family, CHECK this out...

This town has a secret, the wives are too perfect and the husbands are too happy

But "deranged", says Nicole Kidman.

If you could streamline your spouse (wife), overhaul every physical and mental flaws ----

Convert them to STEPFORD WIVES
:
:
:
:
:
:
It's a laugh, strange, sends out MANY messages for all to think about -- Entertaining.

.

10 total posts
(NT) (NT) A remake of an old movie :( And the first was bad too!
by Glenda / November 27, 2004 11:40 PM PST
Re: (NT) A remake of an old movie :( And the first was bad t
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / November 28, 2004 12:11 AM PST
How to Steal a Million, Peter O'Toole,and Audrey Hepburn
by Ziks511 / November 28, 2004 2:48 AM PST

set for DVD release in early December, and cheap too. It's very silly and enormous fun in my estimation.

Rob Boyter

Re: Movie Own/Rental Favorites -- Seen it? Suggest it...
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / November 28, 2004 6:58 AM PST

Hi, CL.

By all accounts the original was much better, and should be available on DVD. However, the premise is dated, outside some of the various fundamentalist contexts (Christian, Orthodox, and Muslim) who use the Bible (or Koran) to claim that women should be subject to men.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Re: Movie Own/Rental Favorites -- Seen it? Suggest it...
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / November 28, 2004 8:26 AM PST

I haven't seen the older version, I was a teen back then and busy with homeworks, TV was only allowed on weekends, VCR, we didn't have one Wink

My antique hubby said older version "sucks!"

Biblical or Quranic claims of women subservient to husband still exist in parts of the world, even in the West among Muslims and noticeably among the Catholic folks here in Canada (If you know what I mean). But hey, there was nothing much to do thousands of years ago but to procreate, traditional rubbing and scrubbing of the floor, heavy duty washing... blah blah...blah. It's quite different today eh. There's the vacuum cleaner, microwave to heat boxed food, fast food, washing machines, ready made frozen rolls etc.... Happy

VCR is about to go....DVD is the hip

The Last Samurai
by Diane Harrison / November 28, 2004 7:21 AM PST

That was one of my absolute favorites in the last year. Honor, integrity, and growth through cultural experience, combined into a realistic action film with historical backdrop and believable characters. A total winner.

Re: The Last Samurai
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / November 28, 2004 8:06 AM PST
In reply to: The Last Samurai
ELF was quite funny
by Tom Aikman / November 28, 2004 10:21 AM PST

Great for the kids and parents. Nice holiday movie.

~Tom

The Sum of All Fears and Collateral
by Chorus-Line A1-QMS / January 4, 2005 10:45 AM PST
