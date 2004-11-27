Movie Own/Rental Favorites -- Seen it? Suggest it...

For husband and wives, I suppose for those who are contemplating marriage and family, CHECK this out...
This town has a secret, the wives are too perfect and the husbands are too happy
But "deranged", says Nicole Kidman.
If you could streamline your spouse (wife), overhaul every physical and mental flaws ----
Convert them to STEPFORD WIVES
:
:
:
:
:
:
It's a laugh, strange, sends out MANY messages for all to think about -- Entertaining.
