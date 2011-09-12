Never mind.. After 3 months I restored my PC thru trial and erroring and THIS SITE;just broswed thanx CNET
Can I somehow legally move a active program from my messed up PC to my laptop; there's no way to uninstall the program or De-activate. Pc way to many problems to say at this point i need the programs that I already paid for. Basically the PC forgot how to recognize or communicated with anything beyond the desktop;cant roll back, without any backups or win 7 disks to get the drivers talking again.The program has only one computer active License in it. Should I transfer w/port-forward/. iso / easy-transfer cord etc... Legal is what I'm looking for. They want to charge extra for online help; PC cant get online. Any idea will help at this point I'm stuck using D.o.S & DDoS to fix it; would rather not have to make a whole new windows to get these programs.