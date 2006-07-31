Tubaloth,



But you need a trick, an extra column (that you may hide, of course, or put out of sight, or in another worksheet). You can't move a value that you blanked in column A back to column H, because it's blanked so Excel forgets all about it. No formula can reference a value that you deleted, that's the way Excel works. But the extra column that still contains the value.



Experiment with the following setup:

- Column A is your column A (with the drop down box) to fill in.

- Column B is overlaid with the drop down arrow.

- Column C is a column with formulas. The formulas are such that only values are shown that are not to be found in column A, so it's the column with the available values.

- Column D is the column with all values, be they used or not.



My example is 6 rows, with a,b,c,d,e,f in D1:D6; this are all available values.

The formula in C1 (drag down to C2:C6) is =IF(ISNA(VLOOKUP(D1;$A$1:$A$6;1;0));D1;""). This might need some time to digest, although it's not really difficult.

A1 is validated with a list, which is - of course - $C$1:$C$6. Drag down this cell also.



You'll see that if you choose a value from the drop down list it disappears from column C and is replaced with a blank in all drop-down lists to follow. If you choose such a blank (or use the delete-key) in the same cell, the value (magically) reappears in column C, so it will reappear in the drop down list also. Back and forth, so to say.



Hope this helps.



Kees