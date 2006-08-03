I also own an HP DV8000. Dont know what to tell you. When I boot up with a mouse, it comes up fine. Sure, there are times when I have to re-plug in the mouse to get it working....maybe once in a blue moon. But everytime, no. Have you tried using a different USB mouse? Differnet ports? Or re-installed USB drivers? Or went to the hardware profile of your laptop and removed the USB device drivers, and re-booted? I know that these are going to be basic questions, but just trying to cover the basics.
I hope that this helps alittle and good luck.
Hello...
I just bought a HP dv8000z notebook and when I start up the computer the mouse does not work. I can see the red laser light up on the mouse, but it doesn't work. Once the computer is up and running, if I unplug the mouse and plug it back in, the computer recognises it and it works.... strange!? Is there something I could do/change so it works when I turn my computer on??