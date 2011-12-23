What make and model # laptop please?
What type of mouse? Laptop trackpad, or USB mouse, wireless or wired?
Have you looked at the Control Panel applet for Mouse to see if there are any settings you can try? For example, "Double click speed" may be slowed down, giving you more control over the mouse cursor.
See if that helps.
Mark
I am using Vista Home Premium OS, mouse cursor is blinking rapidly and when it does Copy is not working with keyboard or mouse, its screen printing automatically. this is very annoying, tried every possible solution available on internet forums like upgrading my graphic drivers(Nvidia), tried 5 different types of Antivirus and uninstalled most of the installed software in my Laptop. Please advice