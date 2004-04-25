Certainly it can be done. Where did you hear that???



If the Windows partition is truly FAT32 then the capability is built in (there is a FAT32 driver). If, however, the partition is NTFS then you will need to install a kernel module RPM for using NTFS partitions. Also if it is NTFS you will only be able to mount the partition read-only as it is not "safe" to write to an NTFS partition from Linux yet.



If the disk that has the Windows partition is /dev/hda (the first IDE disk on the first controller) then to check the partitions on that disk do (as root):



/sbin/fdisk -l /dev/hda



You may get something like this:



Disk /dev/hda: 41.1 GB, 41174138880 bytes

255 heads, 63 sectors/track, 5005 cylinders

Units = cylinders of 16065 * 512 = 8225280 bytes



Device Boot Start End Blocks Id System

/dev/hda1 * 1 765 6144831 b Win95 FAT32

/dev/hda4 766 5005 34057800 f Win95 Ext'd (LBA)

/dev/hda5 766 893 1028128+ 82 Linux swap

/dev/hda6 894 2552 13325886 83 Linux

/dev/hda7 2553 3827 10241406 83 Linux

/dev/hda8 3828 4082 2048256 83 Linux

/dev/hda9 4083 4095 104391 83 Linux

/dev/hda10 4096 5005 7309543+ 83 Linux



Note the info for /dev/hda1 which is the first partition on /dev/hda.



Now... instead of typing in the answer to your question which has been answered MANY times in many places... I will direct you to the excellent documentation page(s) Red Hat has provided for users:



http://www.redhat.com/docs/manuals/



and specifically:



http://www.redhat.com/docs/manuals/linux/RHL-9-Manual/getting-started-guide/s1-q-and-a-windows.html



The above page will work equally well for any FAT32 type partition regardless of Windows version.



If, however, you have an NTFS partition then you will need to install an additional kernel module from:



http://linux-ntfs.sourceforge.net/rpm/index.html



There is all the info there that you need in order to access an NTFS partition in Red Hat or Fedora Core Linux.



Feel free to paste the above links to whoever told you that "It cannot be done in RedHat."



If you have any problems let us know.



-DU-...etc...