PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Motherboards, Power Supplies and Video Cards...

by emateja / September 13, 2005 4:30 AM PDT

I read the last thread without much luck, so I decided to start a new one. I recently built a new maching from the ground up and fear that I am having some power issues and possibly heating issues. Seems like there are some smart folks around here that can help me out.

Here are the current specs: (Note all drivers and bios have been updated)

Mid tower ATX Mod case with LED panel on front.
Elitegroup PM800-M2 Micro ATX Motherboard
450w Generic Power Supply
2 LED Exhaust Fans
P4 3.4G Hyperthreading 800 FSB 1mb L2 Cache
2G DDR 3300
Radeon 9800 Pro 128mb in an 8X AGP Slot
2X 120G IDE Drives Connected to Adaptec 1200A Raid controller; Mirrored
1X 80G IDE Drive Connected to IDE Channel 0
1X DVDRW (Master) Connected to IDE Channel 1
1X CDRW (Slave) Connected to IDE Channel 1
Soundblaster Audigy2 ZS Platinum w/Front Panel Control
Generic 9In1 Card Reader in a 3.5 bay
Generic 3.5 Floppy Drive in a 3.5 bay

Except for the P4 processor, all parts were working fine pulled from an Intel Motherboard that had an IDE channel die on me.

Whew!

Now to the problem. After install the Radeon Video card the computer crashes frequently. (Yes, all drivers were updated) I pulled the video card, uninstalled the drivers and now IE 6.0 crashes every 45min. Even while I was typing in this forum. (Went to notepad to type the draft.) I am conerned that maybe there is a power issue????? I did have to use some Y calbes on the power side to accomodate all of the peripherals. I also noted that when the Radeon card was installed that the temps on the cpu were around 120f, now they are around 105f. Am I draining a 450w power supply with these specs? How about the temp? Is the motherboard too cheap?

Thanks in advance for you time...

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Motherboards, Power Supplies and Video Cards...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Motherboards, Power Supplies and Video Cards...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Just looking at..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 13, 2005 5:17 AM PDT

Looking at http://www.ecsusa.com/downloads/pm800-m2.html I see this is a VIA based board. No mention of the OS and if you installed the latest drivers you can find for the motherboard, but it's a common cause. The mention of fans plus quite a full machine would have me running it without the case cover for now.

While my p4 is all of 3.0GHz, I fitted a generic 680Watt supply to it for the simple reason I know to max out that area even though I don't believe it could deliver that number.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Running WinXP Pro Service Pack 2 with all updates
by emateja / September 13, 2005 5:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Just looking at..

I did go to the website and download all of the latest drivers and pathces for the motherboard. (First thing I actually did) I will pick up a new PS and see if that works. I am still a little concerned about the motherboard being on the cheapy side as well. Tough to rule out something when your faith in it is declining :-/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What I do.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 13, 2005 5:42 AM PDT

Is lighten the load and get it cooled off. That's one full box and it's too certain that sometihing will get uncomfortable in there.

Some will fill up a box and start with unstable. I start smaller and add to a stable box.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Recheck things
by Willy / September 13, 2005 5:51 AM PDT

With all those goodies installed, and having a "generic" psu, you should consider a bigger 500W+ generic or a 450W + namebrand psu. All those goodies suck power and the video card is an demanding one. Replace now before something starts to degrade and be ruined. that's it...

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.