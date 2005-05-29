Motherboard Passwords

You can share the make/model/version of the board. Sometimes we get lucky and find the manual.
I was recently given some older computers and learned right away how to dismantle them. I am now learning to build a system with my assortment of ''Treasures''. Well, kinda! The motherboard I want to use keeps asking for a password when I try to set up the bios. I have been fighting this thing for probably 3 months. I have removed the battery and put it in the closet for a monmth last time, but it still wants a password, I've tried to change the junper to the ''Clear Password'' position, but this doesn't work either. Anyone possess, and willing to share, a solution to my delima?