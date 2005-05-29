Computer Help forum

General discussion

Motherboard Passwords

by RocN / May 29, 2005 3:48 AM PDT

I was recently given some older computers and learned right away how to dismantle them. I am now learning to build a system with my assortment of ''Treasures''. Well, kinda! The motherboard I want to use keeps asking for a password when I try to set up the bios. I have been fighting this thing for probably 3 months. I have removed the battery and put it in the closet for a monmth last time, but it still wants a password, I've tried to change the junper to the ''Clear Password'' position, but this doesn't work either. Anyone possess, and willing to share, a solution to my delima?

Only if...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 29, 2005 3:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Motherboard Passwords

You can share the make/model/version of the board. Sometimes we get lucky and find the manual.

Do you recall what vendor machine
by TONI H / May 29, 2005 4:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Motherboard Passwords

the motherboard came out of originally? It could be that it's a VENDOR password and not one set up by the previous OWNER.

Before attempting to bypass the BIOS password on a computer, please take a minute to contact the hardware manufacturer support staff directly and ask for their recommended methods of bypassing the BIOS security. In the event the manufacturer cannot (or will not) help you, there are a number of methods that can be used to bypass or reset the BIOS password yourself. They include:

One password to add to that list.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 29, 2005 4:10 AM PDT

It was...

password

It's a long story why this one is common. But it involved the telecommunications industry and field people who insisted on it since the device was asking...

Please enter password.

Bob

(NT) (NT) OMG...lol....kinda like 'press any key' ???
by TONI H / May 29, 2005 4:29 AM PDT
