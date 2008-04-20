More Receriver Help.. TrueHD and PS3

Also, I would prefer to go with a Sony product, because all my other products are Sony, and it would allow me to take advantage of the Bravia Theater Sync features..
Hey guys, I have some more questions..
My goals:
> Connect my PS3 to a receiver and get TrueHD surround sound. I know the PS3 decodes this on-board, so I don't need a receiver that support it, just LPCM.
> Connect a HD Directv box which I would like surround for (the HD movie channels support 5.1 Dolby Digital)
> A dvd/vhs recorder which only needs stereo support.
What is the easiest and cheapest way to accomplish this? I've been looking at Sony's new budget systems because they are a good value. But there is no information as to whether or not they support LPCM.
Last question: Can 5.1 PCM be sent through optical cable? Or does it require HDMI.
Thanks!!!