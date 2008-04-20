TVs & Home Theaters forum

More Receriver Help.. TrueHD and PS3

by Scotty2260 / April 20, 2008 12:22 PM PDT

Hey guys, I have some more questions..

My goals:
> Connect my PS3 to a receiver and get TrueHD surround sound. I know the PS3 decodes this on-board, so I don't need a receiver that support it, just LPCM.
> Connect a HD Directv box which I would like surround for (the HD movie channels support 5.1 Dolby Digital)
> A dvd/vhs recorder which only needs stereo support.

What is the easiest and cheapest way to accomplish this? I've been looking at Sony's new budget systems because they are a good value. But there is no information as to whether or not they support LPCM.

Last question: Can 5.1 PCM be sent through optical cable? Or does it require HDMI.


Thanks!!!

17 total posts
Bravia Theater Sync
by Scotty2260 / April 20, 2008 12:42 PM PDT

Also, I would prefer to go with a Sony product, because all my other products are Sony, and it would allow me to take advantage of the Bravia Theater Sync features..

one answer
by bevillan / April 21, 2008 12:12 AM PDT

I believe that current receivers only will pass the HD-codec 5.1/7.1 PCM through HDMI.

Do you already have speakers or are you looking for a home theater in a box set that includes them?

not sure
by Scotty2260 / April 21, 2008 4:43 AM PDT
In reply to: one answer

I was looking at the theater in a box stuff, but ive read its better to buy all the components seperatly to get the best sounding system.

Components, yep!
by NM_Bill / April 21, 2008 5:09 AM PDT
In reply to: not sure

Hope you are able to have a reasonable budget. HTIBs do aa job for a highly competitive price. They also seem to all have some very serious compromise as they try to do too much for a bargain price. With components, you can get a capable receiver or $150-$250 & speakers from speaker making specialists from around $150 each that will be a bargain in the long run as speakers don't just up & wear out or become obsolete from technology updates. Heck, a used receiver or closeout price for a last eyars model are fine.

If this seems the way you might go, please post back with your real world budget. Yes, there is a sort of minimum entry cost & more budget gets many more tempting possibilities.

budget and other stuff too
by bevillan / April 21, 2008 6:32 AM PDT
In reply to: not sure

Definitely let us know your budget. Also, do you want to have small speakers for a more clean look or large floor standing ones for more power? Lots of talk has come up about semi-affordable subwoofers recently, remember to include one of those in your budget.

Budget
by Scotty2260 / April 21, 2008 1:29 PM PDT

I've been looking at the Sony STR-DG720. Seems like a fair price, and does everything I need.

My Budget:
Receiver: Willing to spend up to $350
Speakers: I would prefer to go as cheap as possible for decent speakers. Meaning I don't want pieces of junk, but at the same time I'm no audiophile and will not be able to tell slight differences in performance. So anywhere up to $400...

are those reasonable price goals?

Wrong priority.
by NM_Bill / April 21, 2008 2:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Budget

Idealized target goal is: speakers 75%, receiver 25%.

Speakers make your most difference in sound. Power sources are supposed to & pretty much do have a neutral sound. A $100 receiver sounds pretty much like a $600 one, for example. Used or last years closeout model is fine.

Used is actually fine for speakers, too. Once you qualify them by how they sound, that is. With a good dose of faith, well reviewed ones on audiogon.com should be half price at the upper end. Independent dealers often deal in used ones. What you find is, well, who knows, but if you don't look you'll never know. Their asking prices will be higher but not set in concrete.

really?
by Scotty2260 / April 21, 2008 8:40 PM PDT
In reply to: Wrong priority.

I assumed speakers are speakers.. I mean yeah theres a difference between a full set that costs $100 vs speakers that are $100 a piece, but as long as you buy from a good brand it should be ok, right? Like I said, I'm no audiophile and wont be able to tell small problems..

What about looking for a set in my price range, or a little more, but finding speakers that are past models? Like I saw some reviewed really high on CNET that were $2000 when they came out, but are now only $400.. Any problem with something like that?

What are they specifically?
by NM_Bill / April 22, 2008 12:40 AM PDT
In reply to: really?

There are different worlds of speakers. Someone who has only been concerned with speakers to improve sound via their computer, may not be mentally ready for speakers of a plane above that. Speakers at $150 each can very well be of nearly lifelong quality. Bargians in the long run.

opinion
by bevillan / April 22, 2008 12:54 AM PDT
In reply to: really?

My opinion is that with your budget and not real big concern for high level audio quality, buy a receiver with the kinds of features you want for under $500 and then get a HTIB 5.1/7.1 set of speakers and subwoofer for under $500 too. People around here recommend Onkyo for a good HTIB maker.

There are two 7.1 sets on this page that should fit your budget ($449 and #349):

http://onkyousa.com/prod_class.cfm?class=Speaker

opinin (cont)
by bevillan / April 22, 2008 12:57 AM PDT
In reply to: really?
Speakers
by jasondtx / April 22, 2008 3:18 AM PDT
In reply to: really?

Speakers are not all alike or similar just because they are the same price range. Look at some higher performing "high end" speakers like B&W. They have anything from 200 dollars a pair on up. There are a lot of hidden gems as far as speakers go. A lot of people have heard of Bose and think they are great. When you compare them to a B&W for example the latter will blow them out of the water. Plus it's a brand very well known for performance. That's why they are used in a lot of recording studios where the music and movies are mixed.

Scotty
by jostenmeat / April 22, 2008 6:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Speakers
Why do even care about LPCM?
1. First of all you say you are a non-audiophile cannot tell the difference.
2. Second, you are going super cheap, which usually means that you will have a system with little dynamic range and poor detail, things that LPCM will not work magic with. "Putting top-feul in a Yugo still doesn't make it Formula 1".

HDMI is required. (or you can use analogs, but PS3 doesn't have those anyways). optical can only handle 2.0 PCM.

Receiver, yes absolutely well assuming what you pick. Some VERY VERY VERY VERY knowldegable folks say that the minimum level of amplification required should be one that does not wimp out as the load increases, but can provide greater current when called upon. (Can you imagine when you step on the gas to go up a hill that your engine decides to give you considerably less power than usual? rather than at least the SAME, if not more, but LESS?). Well, receiver price fine assuming you don't expect movie theater volumes:

1. in either a very large room (then need multiple subs too)
2. or sit considerably far from the speakers (SPL decreases exponentially with distance. Some folks think you need only a few grand for within 10 ft, but closer to 20k for 20ft).
3. other factors such as speaker efficiency and impedance curve

IMO, "good brand" doesn't always equate. Take Polk for instance. Many enjoy the Lsi or RTi series, but if you take their $25 entry speakers found at Fry's... oh boy. A little girl could punch a hole in those the cabinet is so flimsy. I'll explain cabinets later. Very poor detail, can't handle power, poor off-axis response, etc.

Things that make a good speaker:
1. The cabinet. The best suffer in resonances only outside of the range of human hearing. To my knowledge there might be only one line that is said to do just this, but I won't go into that. So, assuming this, almost all speakers suffer from resonances that can both color and distort. So what a typical consumer does is give them the "knuckle rap test", to get an idea.

2. The cross-over(s). The R&D (if any!) that goes into this device is huge. It decides exactly how well the mulitple drivers in your speaker can blend. It can only do so much, depending on the drivers selected and the cabinet they are housed in. They are different slopes of x-overs providing different pros and cons. Audiophiles say that when you are listening to a speaker, you are listening to the x-over.

3. Less important than both above are the actual drivers selected. According to the drivers selected, a certain volume of cabinet and construction is called for. Depending on how well they are "matched" can one decide the possibities of x-over slope.
So you see Scotty, the concept, or at least the components in a speaker are actually simple. The R&D to put these together is what separates the men from the boys. Some speakers might just throw random drivers into a random cabinet with a random x-over for all I know. BTW, drivers also suffer resonance like a cabinet does, and is called "cone resonance".

What about looking for a set in my price range, or a little more, but finding speakers that are past models? Like I saw some reviewed really high on CNET that were $2000 when they came out, but are now only $400.. Any problem with something like that?

I don't really pay attention to MSRP. I pay more attn to street price. You can get a decent pair for $400 street. In fact there is one very knowledgable fellow who says that you can take the entry Ascend and make inexpensive modifications to have it be superior in linear and off-axis response even compared to their top of line Sierra, or even the very-linear-for-the-money BW 705. Its a project even I would consider. However it gets difficult because for full-range reproduction coupled with obtaining quality x-over, the use of stereo subs with Behringer DSP/EQ is suggested.
Speakers
by bhowell123 / April 23, 2008 5:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Speakers
im sure you are right
by jostenmeat / April 23, 2008 5:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Speakers

ive always heard good things about energy's value.

ive noted you are a HUGE B&W fan
by jostenmeat / April 23, 2008 5:44 AM PDT
In reply to: im sure you are right

do you own them? Which? if not, what speakers are you using?

Im considering selling my electrostats, and using that money towards a cheaper pair of towers, and upgrade my center. B&W is at the top of my short list of center speakers to listen to. Only one of a handful of companies that make horizontal centers with a top mounted tweeter.

there's a chance I might go on another crazy auditioning tour like I did last year. My best friend is looking for speakers now too. I even suggested to him that we pick a few favorites, then order a couple of pairs of ID brands, and bring them into the store for A/B shootouts. Doubt that we'll find the time together to do this, but it could be fun.

jostenmeat

