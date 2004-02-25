MORE (OR LESS) ON THE MISSING WORDPERFECT CONVERTER

Last week I bemoaned the fact that Microsoft doesn't offer an outbound WordPerfect converter for Word 2003. You cannot save a Word document in WPD format from inside Word 2003, unless you buy a third party converter.
WOWser Dan wrote with even-more-dire news: Microsoft has yanked *all* of its WordPerfect output converters. If you don't already have a WordPerfect output converter, you're outta luck - no matter which version of Office you use.
The devil's in the details of Knowledge Base article 822346 (http://woodyswatch.com/kb?822346 ): Microsoft has pulled all the converter packs for Office 97, 2000, and XP. The only converters left standing are in the Office 2003 Converter Pack - and it doesn't have a WP output converter.
Absolutely astounding.
From : Woody's OFFICE Watch
WOW #9.06
