More on Guantanimo...from my inbox

by Jack Ammann / June 26, 2005 12:31 PM PDT

The Straight Scoop from Charlie Daniels

I've just returned from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Naval Air Station base where we did three shows for the troops and toured several locations around the post visiting with some of the finest military personnel on planet earth. The kids seemed to really enjoy the shows and especially like d "This Ain't No Rag, It's A Flag" and "In America". We had a great time with them.

We saw Camp X-Ray, where the Taliban detainees are being held only from a distance, but I picked up a lot of what's going on there from talking with a lot of different people.

The truth of the matter is that this operation is under a microscope. The Red Cross has an on site presence there and watches everything that goes on very closely. The media is not telling you the whole truth about what's going on over there. The truth is that these scum bags are not only being treated humanely, but they are probably better off healthwise and medically than they've ever been in their lives! They are fed well, able to take showers and receive state of the art medical care. And have their own Moslem chaplain. I saw several of them in a field hospital ward where they were being treated in a state of the art medical facility.

Now let's talk about the way they treat our people. First of all, they have to be watched constantly. These people are committed and wanton murderers who are willing to die just to kill someone else. One of the doctors told me that when they had Taliban in the hospital the staff had to really be careful with needles, pens and anything else which could possibly be used as a weapon. They also throw their excrement and urine on the troops who are guarding them. And our guys and gals have shown great restraint in not retaliating. We are spending over a million dollars a day maintaining and guarding these nasty killers and anyone who wants to see them brought to the U.S.A. for trial is either out of their heads or a lawyer looking for money and notoriety. Or both.

I wish that the media and the Red Cross and all the rest of the people who are so worried about these criminals would realize that this is not a troop of errant Boy Scouts. These are killers of the worst kind. They don't need protection from us, we need protection from them. If you don't get anything else out of this soapbox, please try to realize that when you see news coverage much of the time you're not getti! ng the whole story, but an account filtered through a liberal mindset with an agenda.

We have two fights on our hands, the war against terror and the one against the loudmouthed lawyers and left wing media who would sap the strength from the American public by making us believe that we're losing the war or doing something wrong in fighting it. Remember these are the same people who told us that Saddam Hussein's Republican guard was going to be an all but invincible enemy and that our smart bombs and other weapons were not really as good as the military said that they were.

They also took up for Bill Clinton while he was cavorting around the Oval office with Monica Lewinsky while the terrorists were gaining strength and bombing our Embassies and dragging the bodies of dead American heroes around the dusty streets of Somalia. It's a shame that we can't have an unbiased media who would just report the truth and let us make up our own minds.

Here I must commend Fox News for presenting both sides much better than the other networks. They are leaving the other cable networks in the dust. People like being told the truth.

Our military not only needs but deserves our support. Let's give it to them.

The next time you read a media account about the bad treatment of the Taliban in Cuba, remember what I told you. Been there done that.

Footnote: I got an e-mail from a rather irate first cousin of mine the other day who has a daughter who's a lawyer and she seemed to think that I was painting all lawyers with the same brush. Please understand that I'm not doing that at all. That would be like saying that all musicians were drug addicts. There a re a lot of good and honest attorneys out there. I happen to have one of them. But it seems that they never get any airtime. It's always the radicals who get their opinions heard, who fight the idea of the military tribunals and cite The Constitution and the integrity of America as their source of justifying their opinions. Well, first of all The Constitution says "We the people of the United States", it doesn't mention any other country.

And secondly as far as integrity is concerned, I don't think some of these folks would know integrity if it bit them in the posterior.

God Bless America.

Charlie Daniels


This checked out in Snopes so all you left wing folks be careful when you start bashing an American Icon.

13 total posts
(NT) (NT) check they dont want to know the truth
by Mark5019 / June 26, 2005 12:42 PM PDT
Glad he's not letting his politics or his red neck get in
by Ziks511 / June 26, 2005 6:10 PM PDT

the way of his objectivity.

Rob

Glad to know you're not letting your Canadian politics or...
by Jack Ammann / June 26, 2005 6:55 PM PDT

...your Canadian "blue neck" or your Canadian citizenship get in the way of your Canadian objectivity and sticking your Canadian nose into an issue of the United States of America, that is none of your Canadian business.

Collapse -
*sigh* it's the way of the world Rob
by jonah jones / June 26, 2005 8:03 PM PDT

i think it's called "is the glass 1/2 full or 1/2 empty" syndrome...

.

(NT) (NT) Nice slur Rob.
by Evie / June 26, 2005 10:38 PM PDT
Do you question the veracity of his observations?
by EdH / June 26, 2005 11:11 PM PDT

Do you think he's lying? Why is it that leftist slanted propaganda about Gitmo or other issues doesn't similarly bother you?

Charlie Daniels said
by JP Bill / June 27, 2005 12:39 AM PDT
We saw Camp X-Ray, where the Taliban detainees are being held only from a distance, but I picked up a lot of what's going on there from talking with a lot of different people.

I don't suppose he talked to any detainees.

The rest of the article is an opinion
we have the news doing that
by Mark5019 / June 27, 2005 3:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Charlie Daniels said

and as shown the datiness are told to lie so people like you will wring there hands and cry the blues.

see how you fit there plan
are you proud?

Not true
by EdH / June 27, 2005 3:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Charlie Daniels said

What about what he said about the Red Cross or the food/medical attention the detainees get? All lies I suppose.

Face it, in their zeal to paint the US as Nazi Germany reincarnate the left has stepped in it again. No credibility for you guys whatsoever.

Flag
and rob follow your own advice
by Mark5019 / June 26, 2005 11:33 PM PDT

talk about biased.

if sanat claus was an american idea youd bash him allso.

Yep it is all Clintons fault. Sigh!
by gearup / June 26, 2005 11:55 PM PDT

And he talks about nearsighted leftists. Sorry but that kind of detracts from the article. Makes it a political not a factual statement. But of course those who agree cant,or, wont understand that!

It appears you are seeing what's not there again.
by Evie / June 27, 2005 3:51 AM PDT

Daniels took the media to task for "taking up for" the Clintons while the terrorist threat was allowed to build with scant acknowledgement or insistence by the media for focus. He didn't say anything of the sort that "it was all Clinton's fault". But I guess you can't or won't see that.

