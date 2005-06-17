More exercises for computer captives

I've found an author who makes a lot of sense when it comes to dysfunctional posture -- and that's exactly what mousing and sitting and staring at a monitor are. Best way is to go to Amazon.com and search for the author EGOSCUE. He has written several books dealing with pain, particularly one for PC users.
Egoscue also has a clinical practice, but I can tell you from experience it is very expensive. You can learn more about his philosophy from his website: egoscue.com.
I use his exercises, particularly for lower back pain. A few minutes a day sure beats paying someone else for "treatments" and puts me in control of my health.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.