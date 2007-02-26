Monkey see Monkey do???

is doing extremely well considering her age. She still doesn't go up the steps and needs to be carried to the porch to come in the house and be carried upstairs to bed, but comes down steps easily now compared to before, I think. She also gets excited when back in the house and will 'hop' around sideways waiting to be scruffed behind the ears a little just like she always did when she 'felt better'.



She's on her normal diet of dry dog food mixed with a little water to soften it up and part of a can of soft dogfood blended in. I had run out of the Alpo soft that I normally use and opened up a can of the 'diet' dog food the vet sold to me (I had purchased ten cans) as a last minute substitute since I couldn't get to a store due to bad weather here for a few days, and this time she dug right into it and didn't turn up her nose at it. I think it was mainly the dry 'diet' dog food from the vet (which I threw out before my trip to Derek) that smelled like medicine that turned her off before whereas the soft doesn't have much of an odor to it.



I've found that with her lack of 'real' exercise over the last year, I have to clip her toenails much more frequently because she doesn't travel away from the front of the house anymore so they don't get worn down much. As soon as I hear the clicking on the tile floor I know that the pressure on her toes from the nails being pushed backwards due to the length will cause her to pretty much stop walking around the house alot, I have to cajole somebody to come and hold her tightly in their lap so I can clip them again. She yanks her feet away from me as soon as I touch them so I can't do it alone. The whole time I'm clipping she shivers and shakes all over...she has no tolerance for pedicures and yet will let me shave her butt with electric clippers without any reaction lol



Her hearing is pretty sad....I have to clap loudly or stomp my feet near her for her to turn in my direction...and her eyesight isn't great, but she sees well enough still to go in the right direction. She barks outside at everything...even leaves that fall from the trees just because they caught her attention...so I don't pay much attention anymore to her barking since I am pretty sure she's not trying to tell me somebody is here lol She also seems to be pretty upset when she finally realizes three or four minutes too late that I've let somebody into the house and will bark at them for a couple of minutes just to let either me know they are here or to make herself feel that she's still protecting the joint. lol



She's old....but still a real joy to have around. I can only hope that the older the puppy gets, the more she will be able to take over where Teddy has left off and attempts to fill those massive shoes.



TONI