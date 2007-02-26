Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Monkey see Monkey do???

by TONI H / February 26, 2007 11:01 PM PST

I mentioned before that my 'puppy' (now a little over a year old) was mimicing deer and horses to get my attention...pawing the ground and snorting at me....that I believe she picked up from hanging around these animals out in the field pretty regularly.

Is it also possible that she has learned from my old cat (16 yrs old now) how to be a 'mouser'? The cat is still good at catching mice in the house, when she's in the mood to do so since I've seen a mouse run right past her face as she lay 'sleeping' on the floor....but ironically, the dog (her name is Tuck) actually caught the mouse and killed it. She (Tuck) has now caught and killed three mice in the house over a period of about three months....and yet although she digs the moles out of the grass easily outside, she flips them everywhere like a toy and doesn't attempt to kill any of them.

Is it possible that the moles have 'tougher' insides and can take the flipping around easier than mice can therefore they live and the mice die from Tuck just 'playing' with them in the same way? Or has Tuck been able to determine the difference and prefers to kill one but play with the other?

There is never an attempt to eat the kills fortunately...once the mouse is dead, she just continues to flip it in the air and keeps 'playing' with it until I finally pick it up and toss it away.

TONI

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Monkey see Monkey do???
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Monkey see Monkey do???
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
What, I've seen
by Willy / February 26, 2007 11:17 PM PST

Moles, smoles and shrews are stink food as they eat grubs, worms and the like, it causes a distasteful item for the palate. My cat(s) would always play with the smoles and never eat them, i picked one up and dang it it didn't smell after just dying. But dogs may want to "rub/roll" around in dead carasus abit before giving it up. I had a dog that killed frogs&toads and just loved to roll/run into them after they were dead for days.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
As I understand it.....
by Angeline Booher / February 26, 2007 11:31 PM PST

.... there are some breeds of dogs (in the terriers, especially) that are good "mousers". Maybe Tuck having reached maturity has realized she has that skill. (And it probably didn't hurt for watching the cat.)

My dachshund would catch chipmunks, then release them. (Their heritage is to go after badgers.) My huskies would put any baby squirrel that hit the ground of of its misery very quickly. (Never ate them.) Buddy had unearthed baby rabbits and carried them around. (They usually die of fright.) He sure wanted to go after the baby possum that got into the house several years ago.

The dachshund would also lie between the kids while they watched TV, and she would look as if she was, as well. So I think that dogs can try to copy the behavior of those around them.

A neighbor's northern mix dog will take baby rabbits out of their nest one by one and gently lay them on the ground. He doesn't object when his master puts them back and secures the area.

Tuck might think the mice make great toys.:-) I really do think that she can tell the difference between "furry friends".

(BTW, how is Teddy?)

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Teddy
by TONI H / February 27, 2007 12:53 AM PST

is doing extremely well considering her age. She still doesn't go up the steps and needs to be carried to the porch to come in the house and be carried upstairs to bed, but comes down steps easily now compared to before, I think. She also gets excited when back in the house and will 'hop' around sideways waiting to be scruffed behind the ears a little just like she always did when she 'felt better'.

She's on her normal diet of dry dog food mixed with a little water to soften it up and part of a can of soft dogfood blended in. I had run out of the Alpo soft that I normally use and opened up a can of the 'diet' dog food the vet sold to me (I had purchased ten cans) as a last minute substitute since I couldn't get to a store due to bad weather here for a few days, and this time she dug right into it and didn't turn up her nose at it. I think it was mainly the dry 'diet' dog food from the vet (which I threw out before my trip to Derek) that smelled like medicine that turned her off before whereas the soft doesn't have much of an odor to it.

I've found that with her lack of 'real' exercise over the last year, I have to clip her toenails much more frequently because she doesn't travel away from the front of the house anymore so they don't get worn down much. As soon as I hear the clicking on the tile floor I know that the pressure on her toes from the nails being pushed backwards due to the length will cause her to pretty much stop walking around the house alot, I have to cajole somebody to come and hold her tightly in their lap so I can clip them again. She yanks her feet away from me as soon as I touch them so I can't do it alone. The whole time I'm clipping she shivers and shakes all over...she has no tolerance for pedicures and yet will let me shave her butt with electric clippers without any reaction lol

Her hearing is pretty sad....I have to clap loudly or stomp my feet near her for her to turn in my direction...and her eyesight isn't great, but she sees well enough still to go in the right direction. She barks outside at everything...even leaves that fall from the trees just because they caught her attention...so I don't pay much attention anymore to her barking since I am pretty sure she's not trying to tell me somebody is here lol She also seems to be pretty upset when she finally realizes three or four minutes too late that I've let somebody into the house and will bark at them for a couple of minutes just to let either me know they are here or to make herself feel that she's still protecting the joint. lol

She's old....but still a real joy to have around. I can only hope that the older the puppy gets, the more she will be able to take over where Teddy has left off and attempts to fill those massive shoes.

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Teddy.....
by Angeline Booher / February 27, 2007 1:31 AM PST
In reply to: Teddy

..... is some dog!!!

I have a feeling that she will stick around to be sure SHE thinks that Tuck is capable of taking over her responsibilities of taking care of you and your home.

I had hesitated to ask before, and was happy to hear that she is doing so well!

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
She avoids the tile flooring
by TONI H / February 27, 2007 1:56 AM PST
In reply to: Teddy.....

in the kitchen as much as possible because she has a tendency to slip and slide on it, end up on her belly with all four legs splayed out like a frog, and waits for me to come stand her back up and kind of guide her back to terra firma, such as the carpeting. I have very long rug runners now in the kitchen, laundry room, back tool room, and bathroom so she almost always has firm footing.

She lays on the carpet behind the computer chair whenever I'm in here but sometimes has struggled fiercely because she wandered onto the plastic chair flooring that covers part of the carpet like many offices have (I can't slide easily with the chair otherwise) and got stuck since she can't get a 'toe hold' to back up off of it.

I haven't figured out if it's the hair between her pads that causes this to happen because it's grown too long (I try to keep it clipped) or because over time her pads themselves have just worn down smooth because they aren't 'roughed' up from walking the mountain terrain anymore.

In any event, it's no big deal to help her out here and there...I just feel badly for her when I know she's struggling to get her 'legs' back again. lol

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well, Toni....
by Angeline Booher / February 27, 2007 6:51 AM PST

I am sometimes in the same boat as Teddy. Have to take a few seconds to get my bearings. And I have to really work to get back up if I get on the floor to play with Buddy. 9Best way is to get on my hands and knees, then pull up by holding on a chair. And I have to be careful to pick up my feet when going down any stairs, or my heel will catch on a riser and throw me off.

My point is that I think it is just age, not her paw pads. IMO, she just lacks the strength to keep her legs under her on a slippery floor.

Lucy, my son's new year old plus beagle, slips on my floor (most is sheet vinyl) when she and Buddy are playing "pull" with a toy.

Yep, this old gal understands your old Teddy! Happy

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Hope She's vacc'd for rabies.
by caktus / February 27, 2007 1:29 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I always keep my pets up to date
by TONI H / February 27, 2007 2:01 AM PST

Teddy is probably due now for her rabies shot as well, but I've been hesitant to take her since she never goes further than the front steps area anymore and is right back into the house and not sure if at her age she might have an adverse reaction to something that would be normal for most dogs. Teddy stopped roaming the fields and killing wild critters about five years ago...although she did 'tree' a raccoon into the upper reaches of the wrought iron railing on the porch two years ago. She wanted to get it real badly, but I brought her into the house instead and just let the raccoon go. I'm sure I insulted Teddy to no end over that decision.

I don't want to do anything with her that might cause her stress anymore so will have to call the vet to get another opinion about that.

TONI

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.