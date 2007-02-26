Monkey see Monkey do???

Moles, smoles and shrews are stink food as they eat grubs, worms and the like, it causes a distasteful item for the palate. My cat(s) would always play with the smoles and never eat them, i picked one up and dang it it didn't smell after just dying. But dogs may want to "rub/roll" around in dead carasus abit before giving it up. I had a dog that killed frogs&toads and just loved to roll/run into them after they were dead for days.
tada -----Willy
I mentioned before that my 'puppy' (now a little over a year old) was mimicing deer and horses to get my attention...pawing the ground and snorting at me....that I believe she picked up from hanging around these animals out in the field pretty regularly.
Is it also possible that she has learned from my old cat (16 yrs old now) how to be a 'mouser'? The cat is still good at catching mice in the house, when she's in the mood to do so since I've seen a mouse run right past her face as she lay 'sleeping' on the floor....but ironically, the dog (her name is Tuck) actually caught the mouse and killed it. She (Tuck) has now caught and killed three mice in the house over a period of about three months....and yet although she digs the moles out of the grass easily outside, she flips them everywhere like a toy and doesn't attempt to kill any of them.
Is it possible that the moles have 'tougher' insides and can take the flipping around easier than mice can therefore they live and the mice die from Tuck just 'playing' with them in the same way? Or has Tuck been able to determine the difference and prefers to kill one but play with the other?
There is never an attempt to eat the kills fortunately...once the mouse is dead, she just continues to flip it in the air and keeps 'playing' with it until I finally pick it up and toss it away.
TONI