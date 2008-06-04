Monitor "Out of Range" at random intervals - help!

Desktops forum

by redwall_hp / June 4, 2008 4:41 AM PDT

I have a machine with a Radeon x1300 video card in it (distributed by VisionTek). It's been fine since I installed the card about a year ago, but now there's something screwy going on.

When using the computer, the screen will, at random, go blank and display an "Out of Range" error. The computer continues to run, e.g. while watching video, the audio will continue to play even though nothing is on screen. The computer has to be hard-rebooted.

It's happening quite frequently. Several times a day, and it's pretty much made the computer unusable.

I did some searching, and it's led me to believe that the video card is the issue, since a few forums have said that when a monitor gives an Out of Range without warrant, usually it means the monitor isn't getting a signal.

I opened the computer up, blasted some of the dust out, and started it up. The fan keeps spinning when the monitor OORs, so it's not a cooling issue. I also tried swapping the monitor from port one to port two on the card, and it seemed to have fixed the problem at first, but no dice. It's still doing it.

Also note that the TV attached to the card's S-Videp out (the TV mirrors the main monitor for watching DVDs and streaming videos like Hulu) goes blank when the main monitor OORs.

Any ideas on what's wrong?

As I use this machine for watching DVDs, I'd like to find a solution. Netflix can be expensive if you're unable to watch and return discs. Grin

I had this Kaser ATI x1300
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 4, 2008 5:48 AM PDT

It did similar things like that. After a few too many instances I replaced the card and gifted that away. Never did find a cure short of replacement.

bought a new card
by redwall_hp / June 6, 2008 11:58 AM PDT

I took your advice and bought a new video card yesterday (an Nvidia this time), and it's working now.

I'll take a $100 video card over $1200 on a new computer any day... Grin

Glad to read you fixed it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 6, 2008 12:12 PM PDT
In reply to: bought a new card

I felt a little bruised over that card. Maybe it was buggy after all.

A Year
by redwall_hp / June 6, 2008 10:33 PM PDT

The Radeon card lasted about a year. I'm not sure how long the rest of the computer will hold together (it's about three years old, and exhibits some odd idiosyncrasies occasionally) though. I seem to have bad luck with electronic devices; they always seem to fail too soon. My last desktop computer failed two years after getting it...

