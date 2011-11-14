If a sudden jar, however so light, causes the display to fail, or come on, there is a loose connection. It could be in the power supply, the video driver, or a cable/wiring. Unless you are competent in troubleshooting using a wiring diagram and a digital meter, it's best to either replace the monitor or take it to a qualified electronics repair shop. If you do the latter you can probably buy a new monitor for the cost of repairs. Since LCD monitors are more computer than video device, I'd recommend replacing it.
Wayne
I have an old monitor that I have had for a good few years now, and since I got it, it has had an issue where if you knock the desk it is sat on slightly the screen goes blank and I need to unplug the mains and insert it again.
This issue started to get better years ago and since then has been unplugged for a couple of years, I want to start using it again as I am now restoring old computers as part of a course I am doing in PC repair and upgrading. Due to the lack of monitors available as I am using my newer monitor on my current PC to read the book, I wondered if any one could give me any ideas what could be wrong.
I unfortunately have no idea what to try to fix the issue as an old friend of mine who was good with computers has had a look and couldn't suggest anything either.
The monitor is an Videoseven L19PS TC099
Any ideas are welcomed as I have received some great advice from you in the past.
Paul