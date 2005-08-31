Monitor calbration

is used by a professionl group so that each color Monior has the same calibrations and readings. Usually, in graphics publishing, doing color-correcting using Adobe Photoshop.

There are hardware units that read the monitor screen when you attach them to the screen along with software. Lots more cost with that feature. Very accurate as long as everyone has the same color monitor.

Nice info from you.

Have a group of one? Use the calibration software that came wih your monitor.



John,jcrobso, sorry to be late with this post to you and cannot give you a link to that software and hardware usage for monitors. Not into that.



Industrial Light and Magic has that capability of calibrating all their monitors. Wonder what hardware and software they use? And the cost?

What ever the cost is to that group, well worth it.



To post a satisfaction with my Viewsonic Graphics Series G90fb: Like it a lot. Not the biggest or the best monitor screen in the world. Good color and clarity. I rely on their software.

Cost considerations also.

Just perfect for me.



-Kevin