Monitor calbration

by jcrobso / August 31, 2005 5:24 AM PDT
Monitor calibration
by taboma / September 15, 2005 3:27 PM PDT
is used by a professionl group so that each color Monior has the same calibrations and readings. Usually, in graphics publishing, doing color-correcting using Adobe Photoshop.
There are hardware units that read the monitor screen when you attach them to the screen along with software. Lots more cost with that feature. Very accurate as long as everyone has the same color monitor.
Nice info from you.
Have a group of one? Use the calibration software that came wih your monitor.

John,jcrobso, sorry to be late with this post to you and cannot give you a link to that software and hardware usage for monitors. Not into that.

Industrial Light and Magic has that capability of calibrating all their monitors. Wonder what hardware and software they use? And the cost?
What ever the cost is to that group, well worth it.

To post a satisfaction with my Viewsonic Graphics Series G90fb: Like it a lot. Not the biggest or the best monitor screen in the world. Good color and clarity. I rely on their software.
Cost considerations also.
Just perfect for me.

-Kevin

Pantone Spyder. Not expensive.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 15, 2005 9:56 PM PDT
You can find this package from 99 to 299 bucks. It's almost amazing how many complain about color (correctness, hue, etc.) but never find the Pantone Spyder.

Bob

Pantone Spyder
by taboma / September 16, 2005 2:07 PM PDT

Bob, Thanks for the info.
Figures Pantone would be able to view their color swatches accurately. Pantone Spyder is kind of like
?Do it yourself for Pantone? instead of waiting for some other developer to develope it. Neat!
I have color swatch books from Pantone. Pantone recommends that you replace their color swatch books every few years due to the fact that sunlight, UV and time will break down the actual color samples and not be accurate.

I would not like to be the production person printing their sample books. Same goes for the press opperators.
How about the paper manufacturer also.


-Kevin

