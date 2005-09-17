Computer Newbies forum

by royroyoo / September 17, 2005 11:45 AM PDT

there is a very dark blue cloud on the face of the computer in the left corner, has been there for about too weeks. it looks like a cloud spreading downward.
I have os window me and a hewlett packard pavilion monitor. What could the problem?

Thanks

5 total posts
magnetic interference?
by linkit / September 17, 2005 1:48 PM PDT
In reply to: monitor blues

If your monitor is a CRT, try moving electronic devices (speakers, amplifiers, etc.) away from your monitor. Many unshielded/poorly shielded electronic devices can produce a magnetic field that will deflect electrons from the elelctron gun in a CRT. This can look like a cloud or a faint rainbow in a portion of the monitor.

monitor blues
by royroyoo / September 18, 2005 1:02 AM PDT
In reply to: magnetic interference?

this monitor is not a crt

(NT) (NT) So, you want everyone to guess what you have?
by Stan Chambers / September 18, 2005 3:09 AM PDT
In reply to: monitor blues
Guessing?
by taboma / September 18, 2005 1:36 PM PDT

LCD? What else?
Wonder why someone would not list the monitor and the kind or manufacturer in the first place with their post?
I have a Viewsonic G90fb CRT that I love. Great color and clarity. Not the best in the world, yet great for me!
No blue spots anywhere.

Not a bad question to start with from the poster.
Need more info, I agree.

-Kevin

