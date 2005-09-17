monitor blues

If your monitor is a CRT, try moving electronic devices (speakers, amplifiers, etc.) away from your monitor. Many unshielded/poorly shielded electronic devices can produce a magnetic field that will deflect electrons from the elelctron gun in a CRT. This can look like a cloud or a faint rainbow in a portion of the monitor.
there is a very dark blue cloud on the face of the computer in the left corner, has been there for about too weeks. it looks like a cloud spreading downward.
I have os window me and a hewlett packard pavilion monitor. What could the problem?
