Have same card, MSI version. Apparently the newest last 3 updates caused lots of problems. Went back to driver v 5303 and flashed card bios. Much better no more momentary black screens just once a week, a slight freeze. I dont get the pop you describe. Thankfully.

The least nvidia and others could have done was to warn folks with older cards. Im sure they knew what would happen. STINKS!

Considering going back to ATI as revenge.