Have same card, MSI version. Apparently the newest last 3 updates caused lots of problems. Went back to driver v 5303 and flashed card bios. Much better no more momentary black screens just once a week, a slight freeze. I dont get the pop you describe. Thankfully.
The least nvidia and others could have done was to warn folks with older cards. Im sure they knew what would happen. STINKS!
Considering going back to ATI as revenge.
Sometimes when clicking mouse the monitor goes black for a few seconds and there is a single pop sound heard. Then the screen returns normal. In the past updating video driver(same driver version)fixed the problem for few weeks then the same cycle over again.Now updating driver does not fix this. Any help please.Home made ABIT SA7 645DX chip set-P4-2.4GHz.,Nvidia GeForce4 440MX-WinXP,SP2.