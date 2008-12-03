The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Molly Wood

by faboumen / December 3, 2008 4:28 AM PST

I just started to listen to the Buzz Out Loud podcasts. After a couple of weeks I need to unsubscribe. Not that the information isn't interesting and timely, but Molly Wood just can't let anyone else talk without talking over them, has to always give an opinion on everything whether useful or not, and worse of all has an annoyingly loud and raspy voice that is painful to listen to. Can't anyone, just once say, "shut up Molly, let me finish?"

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Molly Wood
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Molly Wood
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
25 total posts
Collapse -
That's funny...
by Slikkster / December 3, 2008 5:54 AM PST
In reply to: Molly Wood

Someone looking over my shoulder said "Replace her name with <your favorite/least favorite cable news hosts here> and you've got the same beef".

I don't share your observations in the least. I think she's got a great sense of timing with the regular crew. I don't think anyone's hurting for space to say their piece.


Molly rules!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Somehow that got truncated...
by Slikkster / December 3, 2008 5:55 AM PST
In reply to: That's funny...

It should have said "{your favorite/least favorite cables news hosts here}"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Molly's the main reason I listen
by JBuzzer / December 3, 2008 6:06 AM PST
In reply to: Molly Wood

I have to disagree with your assessment. Molly brings balance to the show. She's witty and often provides humor to otherwise dry stories. I don't think I would be a regular listener of BOL without her.

I like Cooley for the same reason. Although Natalie is sorely missed, there is good chemistry with the regular hosts.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well
by Nicholas Buenk / December 4, 2008 8:32 AM PST

I find her constant cheapsakiness annoying you know the who cares if it's good it's hundreds more thing. And her mac bashing.
But she brings humour and character to the show. It would be stale without her. News shows really should all have a cranky cynic don't you think, some one to point out what's messed up.

I still miss Veronica, she was my favourite person in the show. There is this cute redhead from cnet Australia who's a bit like an aussie veronica. Wink skype her into the show.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Molly
by skimike4 / December 3, 2008 6:41 AM PST
In reply to: Molly Wood

I've been listening for over 3 years and that's just Molly being Molly. She's always had the strongest opinion of anyone, but there's never been a time when I thought she didn't greatly respect the other hosts. Maybe BOL just isn't the podcast for you, buddy.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Molly
by faboumen / December 3, 2008 8:48 AM PST
In reply to: Molly

I think you might be right. BOL probably isn't the right podcast for me. I am holding it to the impossibly high standards of Leo LaPorte and John C. Dvorak. Compared to them, everything else is low rent.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Fanboi Fight!!!
by al409 / December 3, 2008 10:52 AM PST
In reply to: Molly

Maybe this is a fanboi fight- maybe it isn't. Either way- debating over something that is for the most part a matter of personal opinion- or anything like this- is just a tad bit insane.

Also- this whole post is really just Trolling- as this opinion- if heard and acknowledged- probably won't change anything- the staff of BOL, Molly Wood, or anything else for that matter. Maybe it will provoke Molly or the crew to improvement? Who knows! Maybe this comment counts as constructive criticism? I kind of doubt it...

Why did I just comment here?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I like TWIT, but...
by Slikkster / December 3, 2008 7:18 PM PST
In reply to: Molly

seriously, you have problems with Molly but not Dvorak? Don't get me wrong; I'm a big fan of both. But Dvorak IS the prototypical cranky geek. Somehow (and I could be wrong) it seems like you have a gender bias here, whereas you might not hold a male host to the same "standard" as a female host. You should consider that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) to each, their own. Best wishes to ya!
by shawnlin / December 3, 2008 11:16 PM PST
In reply to: Molly
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ya know...
by ktreb / December 4, 2008 9:49 AM PST
In reply to: Molly

Molly sometimes is a guest on TWiT Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
But...
by Nicholas Buenk / December 4, 2008 10:16 AM PST
In reply to: Molly

Twit jumped the shark. Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Last TWIT Episode was awesome
by Francis_Burdett / December 4, 2008 11:06 PM PST
In reply to: But...

to be truthful I am not even much of a "tech" guy (so I am atypical of its audience)

but this past week's episode of TWIT was awesome

.... in the same way a train wreck is "awesome"


especially Mr. Dvorak slagging on the absent Calcanis...


catty catty

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can't say I agree
by TaxmanCDN / December 8, 2008 5:48 AM PST
In reply to: Molly

I actually cancelled my subscription to Leo's podcast. They just seemed to sit around and talk about non-tech stuff, or just about their twitter competitions. CNET's podcast gives me allot more information and its entertaining. Leo just started getting on my nerves. And this podcast without Molly would be pretty boring. No offence to Tom, but both of them are need to make a good podcast.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We haven't had a molly hate thread in a while.
by kwahhn / December 3, 2008 11:58 PM PST
In reply to: Molly Wood

Why can't people just not like the show and leave quietly? That's why I'm giving this thread my official "Kwahhn Troll" stamp.

Delete thread please.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Agreed...
by Slikkster / December 4, 2008 8:49 PM PST

He seems to have an opinion on "everything" (lol), and his keystrokes are loud and raspy. I'm going to unsubscribe to his posts.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Moon is Not Made of Green Cheese
by faboumen / December 5, 2008 11:27 AM PST
In reply to: Agreed...

Just because someone says the moon is made of green cheese, doesn't make it so. You all can say whatever wonderful things you want about Molly but saying it doesn't make it so. She is loud, annoying, and feels she needs to be "better" because she is a female in a male dominated profession. Sorry if you think I am a misogynist. Frankly I don't really care what you all think. If you think attacking me changes the fact that she is loud, annoying and rude then have at it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Look who's talkng
by Nicholas Buenk / December 5, 2008 11:38 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's too funny
by Slikkster / December 5, 2008 7:12 PM PST

Come on, man, your last post even solidifies your biases. And note, I didn't use the word "misogynist". I said "gender bias". I never said or implied that you hate women, as misogyny is defined.

But given that you now seem to think that you can get into her head to know her true motivations (re: your comment "she feels she needs to be "better" because she is a female in a male dominated profession"), I'd say the truth is out. How the hell do <i>you</i> know what she "feels"? Do you realize how presumptuous that sounds? It really does make it appear --admittedly based upon only your few posts here-- that in your world, women should be seen and not heard. Or at least they should be held to a different standard of decorum.

Molly is Molly. Her personality is what it is. I find it quite appealing. She's smart, quick-witted, and sassy. I'm sure she could make more than a few men blush, sailor. Does that mean I agree with everything she says? Of course not. Same goes for Tom, Jason, and whatever other host o' the day that comes in. But I enjoy hearing her make her case.

Look, she doesn't need me to defend her, and I'm sure she's got better things to do than to read what two anonymous people have to say about her on a forum. But in the end, one really needs to wonder what you expected to gain from your initial post. Why would you even bother? Was it meant to do anything other than hurt someone? You really need to examine your own motives.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Moon Is Not Made of Green Cheese
by faboumen / December 5, 2008 11:51 PM PST
In reply to: That's too funny

It is because I like the show that I started this thread in the first place....and I don't dislike Molly. It's only her style. A perfect example of this is in BOL 865 where even she realized she was talking over everyone and she apologized. I don't hate the show as was stated. I have examined my motives. I want the knowledgeable hosts to have an equal partnership not just a show dominated by one person.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) We get it. You hate the show. Go away (Mods delete pleaes)
by kwahhn / December 5, 2008 10:39 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I changed my mind about her
by bikerbart / December 6, 2008 8:28 PM PST
In reply to: Molly Wood

I thought something similar when I first started listening. It sounded like she thought it was her monologue show. However, when she was gone recently, I realized the show was almost boring without her. Her opinions, especially on economic matters, seem the most educated.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
*sings* You never know what you got till its gone!!!
by mementh / December 7, 2008 6:11 AM PST

*sings* You never know what you got till its gone!!!

Seriously Molly adds the spice to the podcast and if she goes... the podcast will change tone dramatically and will change direction in terms of what it reports.

I am not sure there is a genaric version of Molly and we will have to take the Name Brand version that our insurance does not cover... HEHE

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
my homegirl molly wood is awesome
by mlacy03 / December 8, 2008 3:07 AM PST
In reply to: Molly Wood

i concur with kwahhn. faboumen or matthew hughes have the right to their opinion but seriously dude **** and just leave don't spread your negativity around !

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
my homegirl molly wood is awesome
by faboumen / December 8, 2008 7:07 AM PST

Don't let the Kool-Aid spill on your pocket protector.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 25 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.