Someone looking over my shoulder said "Replace her name with <your favorite/least favorite cable news hosts here> and you've got the same beef".
I don't share your observations in the least. I think she's got a great sense of timing with the regular crew. I don't think anyone's hurting for space to say their piece.
Molly rules!
I just started to listen to the Buzz Out Loud podcasts. After a couple of weeks I need to unsubscribe. Not that the information isn't interesting and timely, but Molly Wood just can't let anyone else talk without talking over them, has to always give an opinion on everything whether useful or not, and worse of all has an annoyingly loud and raspy voice that is painful to listen to. Can't anyone, just once say, "shut up Molly, let me finish?"