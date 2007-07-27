Molly's 700MHz arguement for the sale...

Molly's argument about why the 700MHz spectrum is being sold off and the USA is going to digital broadcast only reminds me of a quote describing the swift rise of economic health/growth for India over the last 10yrs - "the change came not because of the state (government), but rather *in spite* of the state."
Best,
Shalin
