Speakeasy forum

General discussion

*mojo* with a face lift.....

by lylesg / December 13, 2005 5:10 AM PST

I'll be lylesg and not *mojo* henceforth.

The Cnet system showed a duplicate for the ''mojo'' username and there can only be one in the system. Although my registration dated back to the ZDnet days (98), I still lost out seniority wise.

Lee and I talked about the issue more than once and he was most fair with me and he made the right decision.

BTW, Lyle is my grandson's middle name, too. Happy

(NT) (NT) How do we know this is really you? ? ?
by Dan McC / December 13, 2005 5:11 AM PST
You can't know 100%........
by lylesg / December 13, 2005 6:07 AM PST

but I found it interesting when I typed in the search field ''mojo'' and then saw that all of my previous posts now indicate lylesg as the originator.

Cindy will know me as "trigger fingers" in music trivia 'cause I smoke her every time (I wish.) Happy

(NT) (NT) It's him!!! :-) Welcome back.
by Cindi Haynes / December 13, 2005 8:48 AM PST
That's not difficult.
by Angeline Booher / December 13, 2005 11:54 PM PST

His tenor and contributions to this forum have always been even-keeled, interesting, and without rancor.

All of which make him easy to spot.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

