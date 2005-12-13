mojo* with a face lift.....

I'll be lylesg and not *mojo* henceforth.
The Cnet system showed a duplicate for the ''mojo'' username and there can only be one in the system. Although my registration dated back to the ZDnet days (98), I still lost out seniority wise.
Lee and I talked about the issue more than once and he was most fair with me and he made the right decision.
BTW, Lyle is my grandson's middle name, too.
