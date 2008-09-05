Modem to router to wireless question

I share how you add a common wifi router to such a setup and to help make the distance you can place your new wifi router closer to your destination.
Bob
My house is currently setup hardwired, such that my broadband ethernet modem and linksys 4 port router are in a central location and each room is hard wired to the router.
I want to use wireless from my detached garage and was wondering if I could put a wireless switch or a second wireless router(?) at the closest hardwired point to the garage and then connect through the existing router from that point? Something like
Linksys BEFDSR41W ADSL Gateway Modem/Router/4-Port Switch/Wireless-Ready
I could change out my wired router to a wired/wireless one but am concerned about the distance and changing out my existing and long working setup.
Any advice appreciated.