Modem to router to wireless question

by jconner / September 5, 2008 2:45 AM PDT

My house is currently setup hardwired, such that my broadband ethernet modem and linksys 4 port router are in a central location and each room is hard wired to the router.

I want to use wireless from my detached garage and was wondering if I could put a wireless switch or a second wireless router(?) at the closest hardwired point to the garage and then connect through the existing router from that point? Something like

Linksys BEFDSR41W ADSL Gateway Modem/Router/4-Port Switch/Wireless-Ready

I could change out my wired router to a wired/wireless one but am concerned about the distance and changing out my existing and long working setup.

Any advice appreciated.

5 total posts
Check out post 17 of this forum's STICKY.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2008 2:50 AM PDT

I share how you add a common wifi router to such a setup and to help make the distance you can place your new wifi router closer to your destination.
Bob

confused
by jconner / September 5, 2008 3:10 AM PDT

"I share how you add a common wifi router"

By share do you mean I should use a WIFI Router in line with the other router? That's something I have not done before so if possible its a new experience for me. I'll google the scenario.

Thanks,
John

It's something of a FAQ
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2008 3:15 AM PDT
In reply to: confused

This setup is asked about a lot so in our forum sticky (the top post in this forum) and item 17 contains a few links for you to get started.

This has almost no impact to your working setup PLUS it allows you to move the new wifi router (which is being uses like a WAP) closer. Just read that link and you'll understand.
Bob

If I read the subject line
by jconner / September 5, 2008 3:25 AM PDT

I wouldn't have been so confused. Looks quire straightforward.

Thanks, Bob.

