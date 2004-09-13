Modem reset string

I usually find the fax software is the deciding factor on this. Reset, hangup and such take a fraction of a second, but the fax software is taking time to get ready for the next fax.
Bob
Hi
I have an internal PCI Singlepoint modem, I use it mainly to recieve faxes into my XP Pro PC, the problem is that sometimes I get faxes in quick succession and the modem has not reset in time and cannot recieve the next fax.
Is there any way I can speed up reset of modem after fax recieved? is there a certain string I can use?
Thanks
JP