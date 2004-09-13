PC Hardware forum

Modem reset string

by tonyva / September 13, 2004 6:55 AM PDT

Hi

I have an internal PCI Singlepoint modem, I use it mainly to recieve faxes into my XP Pro PC, the problem is that sometimes I get faxes in quick succession and the modem has not reset in time and cannot recieve the next fax.

Is there any way I can speed up reset of modem after fax recieved? is there a certain string I can use?

Thanks

JP

Re: Modem reset string
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 13, 2004 7:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Modem reset string

I usually find the fax software is the deciding factor on this. Reset, hangup and such take a fraction of a second, but the fax software is taking time to get ready for the next fax.

Bob

Re: Modem reset string, ATZ
by ChuckT / September 13, 2004 4:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Modem reset string

If you know about "AT" commands, and if you have a place where to place a modem command string, then you might put in a
ATZ
in there somewhere. That is the usual "reset modem" command string.

Some modems have problems with any commands that follow the "ATZ" so you might want to put that on an end of a string.

Or you could place a semi-colon as separators, hoping that the semi-colon will give it a slight delay (0.5 to 2.0 seconds).

