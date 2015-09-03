Computer Help forum

Question

Modem and Router hacked

by Tmurphz / September 3, 2015 6:23 PM PDT

I believe my modem (TG862G/NA-8 ) and router (wnr2000v3) have been hacked. I checked the logs on each and they both have DoS packets sent from multiple ip addresses to my ip address. i check the netstat and found lots of listening TCP connections, lots of UDP connections, and one TIME_WAIT in particular with an ip address. I hear hackers will set up back doors using these. I am wondering if changing my ip address will work or what i can do to get rid of this. Ive reinstalled windows on my PC and ran multiple scans with mbam and other applications and it hasnt seemed to do anything. Could anybody help me out with this?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Modem and Router hacked
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Modem and Router hacked
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
If you think you've been hacked
by James Denison / September 3, 2015 6:52 PM PDT

then most likely you first did it yourself, putting something on the computer that calls out to them and lets them know the pathway and open ports on your computer. We call that a "Trojan". That means the first steps are to run malware removal software (malwarebytes) and some type of Anti Virus. Top contenders are Bit Defender, Panda, Avira, Avast and you can find ratings on others. AVG is middle of the pack and MS Defender is in last place for effectiveness.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I have run the malware programs
by Tmurphz / September 3, 2015 6:57 PM PDT

They all say the system is clean. It seems it is a DDoS attack. There is only 1 log on my router. There are many on my modem all going to the same ip. If I unplugged my modem for an extended period of time to reset my ip. Do you think this will work? What else could I do or try?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ignoring you may be unnecessarily paranoid
by James Denison / September 3, 2015 7:25 PM PDT

about some IP you see which is perfectly fine and innocuous, yes, going into your router and releasing the assigned IP address, then unplugging the modem all night, and then next day requesting a new IP address, then it should get rid of it, if your system is clean. However you may visit some game site and see it come right back, then you have to decide if it's legit for that site or the game has a backdoor in it.

Any IP address you worry about can be blocked in the hosts file ( google it) and see if it's for something legit you do which wont' work with it blocked, or turns out it's not necessary for what you are doing.

If you have installed toolbars into a browser that are 3rd party, then you should check on those too. Many of them gain some control over your computer for sending to websites and targeted advertising which may be added or replaces advertising that was on the original page request. They also can put all your requests through their on DNS server and track everything you do from it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.