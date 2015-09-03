Modem and Router hacked

then most likely you first did it yourself, putting something on the computer that calls out to them and lets them know the pathway and open ports on your computer. We call that a "Trojan". That means the first steps are to run malware removal software (malwarebytes) and some type of Anti Virus. Top contenders are Bit Defender, Panda, Avira, Avast and you can find ratings on others. AVG is middle of the pack and MS Defender is in last place for effectiveness.
I believe my modem (TG862G/NA-8 ) and router (wnr2000v3) have been hacked. I checked the logs on each and they both have DoS packets sent from multiple ip addresses to my ip address. i check the netstat and found lots of listening TCP connections, lots of UDP connections, and one TIME_WAIT in particular with an ip address. I hear hackers will set up back doors using these. I am wondering if changing my ip address will work or what i can do to get rid of this. Ive reinstalled windows on my PC and ran multiple scans with mbam and other applications and it hasnt seemed to do anything. Could anybody help me out with this?