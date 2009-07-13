ktcy,
Try changing the output resolution of the HT-TX500. It may be set on a lower resolution that (for whatever reason!) HDMI-4 can accept and the others just aren't picking up. Change the resolution from the (out of the box) 480 resolution to 720 or 1080i/p. That Mode Not Supported should go away, and you should be able to view it through any of the other ports.
Keep me posted.
--HDTech
Hi, I bought a LCD TV LA46A650 and a HT-TX500. Both are Samsung.
When I try to connect my HT to the TV, through HDMI 1,2 and 3, it says MODE NOT SUPPORTED. The TV has sound but no visual. On the other hand, when I connect the HDMI cable through HDMI 4 from the TV, everything works fine.
I did try my laptop as well, and all the HDMI works fine.
Can anyone help me? I called Samsung, and they refered me to CAMTECH, but they are not helpful at all.
Please help me. My these 2 products are only 2 months old.