MODE NOT SUPPORTED

by ktcy / July 13, 2009 1:41 AM PDT

Hi, I bought a LCD TV LA46A650 and a HT-TX500. Both are Samsung.

When I try to connect my HT to the TV, through HDMI 1,2 and 3, it says MODE NOT SUPPORTED. The TV has sound but no visual. On the other hand, when I connect the HDMI cable through HDMI 4 from the TV, everything works fine.

I did try my laptop as well, and all the HDMI works fine.

Can anyone help me? I called Samsung, and they refered me to CAMTECH, but they are not helpful at all.

Please help me. My these 2 products are only 2 months old.

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 13, 2009 1:15 PM PDT
In reply to: MODE NOT SUPPORTED

ktcy,

Try changing the output resolution of the HT-TX500. It may be set on a lower resolution that (for whatever reason!) HDMI-4 can accept and the others just aren't picking up. Change the resolution from the (out of the box) 480 resolution to 720 or 1080i/p. That Mode Not Supported should go away, and you should be able to view it through any of the other ports.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech

by ktcy / July 14, 2009 12:05 AM PDT
In reply to: MODE NOT SUPPORTED

How do I change the resolution in the HT-TX500? And I don't understand when you say out of the box?

