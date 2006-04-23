I had a friend here who contacted his ISP, was on hold.
He went to his local supermarket, then came back and he was still on hold.
It took THREE hours for him to get through. The reason it was so long?
There was only 2 people on at the time!
Has anyone else had a longer hold time or a long hold time?
Craig
I was just wondering if anyone else experienced the lousy customer support by MLB TV? I have had to call twice and both times I have waited on the phone an average of 35 min, ( 1st time was at 7pm on a thursdya 2nd was 1:30pm on Sunday). Both reasons I had to call dealt with errors made on their part. I hope they get their act together soon!