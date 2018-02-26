Mitsubishi Laser Vue

Picture settings
CNET's HDTV picture settings forum is a resource to help you make your HDTV look its best. Here you will find the picture settings that CNET editors' use to calibrate HDTVs for their reviews. You'll also find settings that our members have posted, so you can give them a try if you own the same TV. This is a unique forum, specifically geared for HDTV picture settings only. So before you jump in to participate, please read this note from CNET senior editor David Katzmaier for all the details involving this forum. Enjoy!
