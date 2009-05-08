Missing Music Files? Possible Solution.

Audio & Video Software forum

by HangoverGuy / May 8, 2009 4:28 AM PDT

I started up the old computer and wanted to play some music off of my hard drive. What happened? The files were all missing! Numerous albums. I'm talking years of work... gone. It freaked me the hell out. So much time spent on this obsession, wasted. I was lucky enough to have some of it backed up, which is a must now that I have been exposed to this problem.

I look at the hard drive and it says that X amount of space is still being used. I assume it's still got to be there, but the files are ALL GONE. I can't see any of them. Too bad right? Wrong.

I notice that WMP has them in their library still. I can still access them through that and play them just fine. So where have all the songs gone? Why can't I see them? I don't know, I'm not a computer expert, but I found a way to fix it.

I selected my drive from My Computer and right clicked on it. I chose the tools option and then from there did the error checking. I let it do its magic with all the automated options clicked. A few hours later, the entire drive was restored and all files were visible. I've gone through a dozen albums and found the files still work and now have backed up all files in case the same problem arises and they are gone forever.

This may not work for everyone as some of you may have malware at work or some other problem. But I read the posts on a bunch of these forums and none of them seemed to offer answers. So I hope this helps. Tell me if it works for you guys with this problem!

HangoverGuy

Thanks For Sharing!!!
by goldentraders / June 5, 2009 12:32 PM PDT

Hi I just had a problem with my flashdisk, I looked for my files, but they're not visible... I have turned on/off hidden files option, still I can't see them... But when I had it backed up, I saw the files and they were there, but the thing is It's not visible when i explore the flashdisk... Hope your advice will work with my flashdisk... I'm goin' to try though... Thanks!!!

Help!
by Gatorman9 / July 31, 2010 5:33 PM PDT

What is the "error checking" under "tools" that you are talking about? I am using XP and I don't have anything like that. Please reply ASAP. Thank you.

Re:Help!
by Fiery_Dragoness / November 29, 2010 3:45 PM PST
In reply to: Help!

Click start
Click My Computer
Right click on your external device
Click properties
On the properties box select the tab tools
, from there select the error checking. It's not working right now for me, but maybe you'll have better luck.

Thx 4 sharing!
by btrotinel / July 24, 2014 8:54 AM PDT

Be blessed man for sharing this. I've been seeking for this for a few hours over internet and nothing. It seemed that all could do was to recover the lost files, copy the rest of the partition, format it and then move everything back. You really saved me. So simple and easy that almost no one thought of it as it might actually work. Thanks again!

