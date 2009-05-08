Missing Music Files? Possible Solution.

I started up the old computer and wanted to play some music off of my hard drive. What happened? The files were all missing! Numerous albums. I'm talking years of work... gone. It freaked me the hell out. So much time spent on this obsession, wasted. I was lucky enough to have some of it backed up, which is a must now that I have been exposed to this problem.



I look at the hard drive and it says that X amount of space is still being used. I assume it's still got to be there, but the files are ALL GONE. I can't see any of them. Too bad right? Wrong.



I notice that WMP has them in their library still. I can still access them through that and play them just fine. So where have all the songs gone? Why can't I see them? I don't know, I'm not a computer expert, but I found a way to fix it.



I selected my drive from My Computer and right clicked on it. I chose the tools option and then from there did the error checking. I let it do its magic with all the automated options clicked. A few hours later, the entire drive was restored and all files were visible. I've gone through a dozen albums and found the files still work and now have backed up all files in case the same problem arises and they are gone forever.



This may not work for everyone as some of you may have malware at work or some other problem. But I read the posts on a bunch of these forums and none of them seemed to offer answers. So I hope this helps. Tell me if it works for you guys with this problem!



HangoverGuy