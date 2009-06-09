Missing hard drive space after reinstalling Windows XP

I have a desktop with 150 Gig hard drive. I had to reinstall Windows XP b/c I had a virus that I couldn't get rid of.



Before reinstalling I only had ~1 free gig (149 were used). Now after reinstalling, obviously all of my data is gone, but it is still showing that I only have 1 or 2 free gigs. What is going on?



If I go into my C drive there is no trace of any of my old documents or any of this mystery space that is being taken up.



But what is weird is that if I go into my program files folder, all of the software that I had installed before reinstalling windows is still there (and I can still start up that software). But none of it shows up in my start menu. And when I log into windows, no other users are available... What's going on???