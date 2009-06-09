Missing hard drive space after reinstalling Windows XP

Windows Legacy OS forum

by noncents56 / June 9, 2009 9:23 AM PDT

I have a desktop with 150 Gig hard drive. I had to reinstall Windows XP b/c I had a virus that I couldn't get rid of.

Before reinstalling I only had ~1 free gig (149 were used). Now after reinstalling, obviously all of my data is gone, but it is still showing that I only have 1 or 2 free gigs. What is going on?

If I go into my C drive there is no trace of any of my old documents or any of this mystery space that is being taken up.

But what is weird is that if I go into my program files folder, all of the software that I had installed before reinstalling windows is still there (and I can still start up that software). But none of it shows up in my start menu. And when I log into windows, no other users are available... What's going on???

re:
by noncents56 / June 9, 2009 9:58 AM PDT

Aha solved!

I went to 'Documents and Settings/user'. My 'My Documents' folder was still there (where my 149 gigs of data). I was saying the folder was empty, but I could not access it. So I took ownership of it. See link for taking ownership:

http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;308421

That enabled me to get at all of my old data that I thought I had lost! YAY! And that's where the missing 149 gigs were obviously. Perhaps someone else will be able to learn from this =)

Nice work
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 9, 2009 9:19 PM PDT
In reply to: re:

Well done on finding that.

It seems this reinstall was just that, a reinstall of Windows over the existing install, and not a complete reformat and install.

With a reformat of course, you would have lost everything, and recovered all that free space.

Mark

