Missing Disk Defragmenter Task Scheduler on PC

by Faye77 / August 7, 2011 9:22 PM PDT

Hi, A few weeks ago I downloaded the CNET CCleaner and used it ONCE to do a file clean. Yesterday, I have WIndows VISTA, but use M/S Office 2003. I noticed that when I searched for my PC's built in Disk Defragmenter, I only found a Shortcut, not the original program that I once had. I also cannot find my TASK SCHEDULER. I had set up regularly scheduled tasks, but now, even my Task Scheduler is missing. Does CCleaner remove programs such as these? How can I retrieve my programs? Really appreciate your help. I'm thinking CNET Cleaner affected these programs, maybe more so I uninstalled CNET Cleaner. Thank you.

11 total posts
Collapse -
No
by Jimmy Greystone / August 7, 2011 10:47 PM PDT

No, CCleaner doesn't do that, and CCleaner has nothing to do with CNet, outside of it being possible to download from the Cnet website. The first C stands for Crap. Crap Cleaner: CCleaner.

Couple of other minor things... It's just Vista, no need for all caps, and it's just MS or Microsoft, there's no / between the letters. I see that and I think meters per second, only the m and s are capitalized.

Defragmenting your drive doesn't really do anything, so that's no big loss, but the task scheduler being missing probably means that you have some kind of OS corruption and/or malware damage. Using CCleaner on a system with malware damage could lead to compounding the problem.

Collapse -
Crap Answer
by Faye77 / August 8, 2011 3:32 AM PDT
In reply to: No

Well, you know it would really have been helpful if you could have just provided an actual answer to helping me SOLVE my problem....what a big head you must have and a real time waster you are...who cares about symantecs or proper pronouns for software? I'm an English major so please....spare me..

Collapse -
An English Major?
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / August 8, 2011 12:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Crap Answer

and they say that education standards are improving!

How little "they"know.

Symantec is a software company

P

Collapse -
Restoring Disk Defragmenter
by Bill_R_TechSpec / August 18, 2011 4:42 AM PDT

CCleaner would not normally remove programs, but if it was not run on its default settings, it could remove files it thought were not needed.

You should be able to undo the changes CCleaner made as it asks if it should back up the registry before making changes. If you opted to save these, you may be able to access them by reinstalling CCleaner.

If not, there are several reasons why the built-in defragger may not work properly. Here is a procedure that has proven successful at restoring the built-in defragmenter:

0. There is malware on the system.Solution: Run an Anti-Virus check and also a Spyware check.

1. The disk is too full (you need at least 15% free space, sometimes 20%).Solution: Delete unneeded files and programs till you have more than 20% free space.

2. The disk is damaged and needs to be repaired. Solution:
a. Open "My Computer" and right click on the drive you want to de-frag.
b. Select "Properties" and click on the "Tools" tab.
c. Select "Check now" to check the disk for errors.
d. Select both options and click "start"; (It may take a while and the PC may re-start so it can do the check at boot time. Be patient and let it complete).

3. Disk Defragmenter may be corrupted, needing a System Restore to correct it. Solution:
a. Start - All Programs - Accessories - System Tools - System Restore (click to open);
b. Select a restore point well before you started having problems with Disk Defragmenter;
c. Start the restore process and let it complete (Name the restore operation something descriptive like "Defrag Repair").

4. There are other programs running that interrupt the built-in defragmenter. Solution:
a. Close all running programs.
b. If you suspect there may be some programs running in the background,
c. Press Ctrl+Alt+Delete;d. Select "Start Task Manager"
e. Under the "Applications" tab you will find a list of all running applications -- you can close these by selecting "End Task."

5. If still no luck, try disabling the screen saver when running Disk Defrag (you should pretty much leave the system alone when running the built-in defrag utility).

6. If still no go, try running the defragmenter in Safe Mode. If it runs, something is interfering with it and tracking the interference down may not be easy. Note: Some versions of Win 7 disable the ability to run the built in defragger in safe mode. If disabled, it will say so when trying to run it in safe mode.

7. Disk Defragmenter may no longer be on the system or is so corrupted that it needs a re-install.Solution: Re-install the built-in.There are several methods to re-install the built-in defragger:

A:
a. Open the "Start" menu.
b. Type "%Windir%\Inf" in the "Search" box and press "Enter".
c. In the window that opens, find the file named "dfrg.inf".
d. Right-click on "dfrg.inf" and "Install."

B:
a. Go to "Start > Run" on your computer.
b. Type "rundll32.exe setupapi,InstallHinfSection DefaultInstall 132 %windir%\inf\dfrg.inf" and press "Enter"
c. Click "OK" to make the program automatically reinstall itself.

C:
a. Go to Start >All Programs>Accessories>Right Click on Command Prompt> select "Run As Administrator"
b. At command prompt, type "regsvr32 dfrgsnap.dll" and hit "Enter."
c. Type "regsvr32 dfrgui.dll" and hit "Enter."This will reinstall any missing defragger files.

8. Most problems will resolve by #6 above, but if not and if your windows install is otherwise running fine, you should download a free trial of a commercial defrag tool as opposed to doing drastic actions to restore the built-in's functionality. Third party programs are more robust and many work in the background so you can use your PC while defragging.

Most third party programs offer a free, fully-functional trial (the better ones are for 30 days).

Installing one of these will disable the built-in and if you decide to uninstall the trial, removal will replace the built-in, many times repairing it in the process -- it's worth a try. . ..

Here is a recent Top 10 Reviews side-by-side comparison of the best defrag programs available:

http://disk-defragmenter-software-review.toptenreviews.com/

a. Select a program and install it. The better defrag programs are automatic and the top placers in the above review can defrag while using the PC. The top placer was the only defrag program that prevented fragmentation (see the review). b. Defragment your disk drives.

Good luck to you!

Bill R TechSpec

PS: If still no go, repair may involve registry editing or repairing the windows installation and possibly re-installing windows itself. These are not simple solutions. If needed, state so and directions can be provided....

Collapse -
Hi Bill.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 18, 2011 4:50 AM PDT
Collapse -
Hi Bob
by Bill_R_TechSpec / August 18, 2011 6:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Hi Bill.

Funny, I was thinking about doing that as well Grin

What do you think a good domain name would be for that?

Bill

Collapse -
Give me a moment.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 18, 2011 6:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Hi Bob

I'll be back later. Such things are ones I learn to give it time to brew.
Bob

Collapse -
Finally, Real Help
by Faye77 / August 18, 2011 8:15 AM PDT

Thank you so very much Bill. You are one of only 2 responders that actually delivered helpful tips. I posted on 8/4, today 8/18 I finally get the answers I needed. Sadly, there are those who see this forum as a means to heckle, demean, and just waste other people's time with silly answers. Thank you, again.

Collapse -
My Pleasure!
by Bill_R_TechSpec / August 18, 2011 10:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Finally, Real Help

You are VERY welcome, Faye Happy .

I like to help, but it's even better when the help is appreciated!

Best,

Bill

