missing : c:\windows\system32\sorgcnre.dll

by gibbsrbr / March 10, 2007 9:38 AM PST

My HP Pavillion desktop uses windows XP home edition. Recently it has been very slow to come on when I hit the power button, but before my icons come up I get "Missing component c:\windows\system32\sorgcnre.dll. I bought a registry cleaner that stated it would help with problems like this but it did not. How do I fix this? any help is greatly appreciated.

Spelled correctly?
by Coryphaeus / March 10, 2007 10:23 AM PST

Google cannot find it.

Registry cleaners will not find missing files, as you have now found out.

Email address
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 10, 2007 9:36 PM PST

Unless you want to be spammed, it would be wise to refrain from quoting your email addresses within forum posts. Robots trawl all sorts of forums for email addresses for spammers. I have asked Lee Koo, CNET's forum Admin, to remove the email address from your post.

I couldn't find any reference to sorgcnre.dll either. Is that spelling right?

Which registry cleaner did you try? There are some rogues out there, and some registry cleaners are not all they seem to be. Also, registry cleaners do not always fix everything. Some problems you have to research using other methods.

In this instance have a look at the System Configuration Utility. Goto Start > Run, type in "msconfig", (without the quotes), and click OK. Look under the Startup tab to see if there is anything that looks like this "sorgcnre.dll". If so, what else does it say in the entry?

Mark

