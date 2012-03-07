misdirected linking

Have to say this doesn't sound like a MySQL issue at all, but more of a PHP configuration issue. Maybe a configuration error with the web server.



Still, can't hurt to go back and check things like your PHP config file to make sure you didn't disable MySQL functions before, and forgot to turn them back on, or if this is a new web server setup, maybe you forgot to configure the web server.



So I would go and get something like phpMyAdmin and see if that works on your setup. If not, then there's a configuration issue somewhere. If it does work, then it's probably your code that is bad. And just to make absolutely sure, when you say you rewrote the login pages and what not, we're talking a from scratch reimplementation, correct? Not just retrofitting the old pages with new code.



Either way, looking to MySQL for the answer seems like a dead end to me. The problem here seems to be that the process is short circuiting before it even gets to MySQL. So I would go over the httpd.conf and php.ini files with a fine tooth comb, looking for ANYTHING that is amiss.



And one or two last "just to be clear" questions. You did actually install PHP on your MacBook right? You just say you installed MySQL and turned on the web server. Nothing about PHP. And if yes, you're running PHP 5.3.x or 5.4, correct?