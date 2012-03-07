misdirected linking

Just out of curiosity, as I've fallen victim to my own stupidity like this a time or two... You say you renamed all the pages, so are you absolutely sure that you're pointing the browser at the right login page? Maybe you had a bookmark set up and you've been using that out of habit, forgetting that it's linked to the OLD login page.
You can also try clearing the browser cache. It shouldn't be an issue, but there's often times a difference in what should be and what is.
About a year ago, I wrote a module in PHP for a membership register/login. I was not into MySQL at the time, so the database is a simple text file. Development was done on my website on a remote server using Safari.
I've recently installed MySQL 5.5 and enabled WebServer (MacBook OS 10.6). Having rewritten the registration pages, I proceeded to rewrite the login pages. The first login page is HTML using an input form that passes the info to a PHP page for processing.
The problem is, instead of loading the PHP on my localhost, it redirects to where I had the old module on my website.
I completely rewrote the HTML into a new document, renamed all the pages (including the redirect - action="login.php" changed to action="accept-member.php"). I also installed Firefox but same thing.
Even after changing the "action=" script, the browser still goes looking for "login.php" on my remote website.
This is driving me crazy and has brought my development to a standstill.
To any replies, I'm a SQL newbie.