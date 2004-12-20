With Cingular, you just send a code and the big computer in the sky sends the info back.
The problem with timers is the way they deal with part minutes, Talk to your Verizon sales force if you can't get help here.
ok so i am a freshman in high school and have a little trouble keeping track of my minutes i used i am on my way to get the lg vx6100 and i was wondering if with this one if there is any feature or any feature there verizon has that can tell you how many minutes you have used or when you are close to goin over your minutes if n e one can tell me n e thing i would greatly greatly apreciate it seeing as i cant really afford overage charges thanks in advance