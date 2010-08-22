Minor XBOX 360 issues.

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by nuggstein / August 22, 2010 11:43 AM PDT

I recently purchased a Sony 46" 120Hz LED HDTV (KDL-46EX700). The TV has ARC capabilities (audio return channel through HDMI).

I also have a 5.1 surround sound system, BDV-E570 which also has ARC capabilities. I have the receiver connected to HDMI 1 on the TV like it should be for ARC to work, and my XBOX 360 is connected to HDMI 2.

First problem...input lag. How do I get rid of this? There's about a 5-10ms delay in me pressing something on the controller before it shows that action on the television. I've tried turning off MotionFlow and all of the picture enhancers. It didn't go away, in fact, sometimes it made it worse.

Problem 2...This is probably associated with problem 1, but there is about a 5-10ms delay in audio compared to the video on the screen. If I press down on the controller to select a menu item, it selects it, and then then sound plays, ALMOST instantly, but there's still that 5-10ms lag. I've tired to change the AV sync options on the receiver but that made things worse, so I put it back at 0ms. I was only able to increase in 25ms intervals up to 300ms.

Problem 3. All my games work fine, except for Rock Band 2. I didn't try out Rock Band 1 or the Guitar Hero games. But Modern Warfare 2 and Just Cause 2 work fine.

When playing in 1080p in Rock Band 2, at some points it's smooth, and then the VIDEO is extremely laggy. As if the GPU couldn't handle it...similar to video lag on a laptop when you're playing a game at too high of a resolution or settings. The game was nearly impossible to play. This was not happening on my previous television which was an SD TV, but it was hooked up via component @ 480p. This is not an Audio/Video sync problem, because I manually configured those settings myself in the game's options. The syncing was fine, it was just the video lag.

I am very tech savvy and I have an above average knowledge with this kind of stuff. I just can't figure this out.

What do you suggest I do?

Thanks for your help,
Craig

24 total posts
P.S.
by nuggstein / August 22, 2010 11:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Minor XBOX 360 issues.

I forgot to mention that everything is being outputted via 5.1 surround sound (in the xbox 360 system settings). Dolby Digital is checked on the Rock Band 2 settings. Could that have anything to do with it? Maybe I'll uncheck that, because it probably will use a more compressed sound or something. It's like having two 5.1 options checked I guess? I'm not sure how that option works in Rock Band.

Thanks again.

1
by givemeaname / August 22, 2010 1:08 PM PDT
In reply to: Minor XBOX 360 issues.

You can not see 5-10ms, when you blink that is 300-400ms.

Is the 360 run through the receiver then to the tv, if so run the 360 HDMI direct to the tv then use a toslink to the receiver for audio, keep it simple.
Does the tv have Game mode? Turn off ALL video enhancements on the TV.

If those do not fix it, could be a problem with the controller, you have another one?

360
by nuggstein / August 22, 2010 1:22 PM PDT
In reply to: 1

Okay, I fixed Rock Band...

My XBOX 360 is connected directly to the TV. The audio goes through HDMI back to the receiver. My receiver only has one optical port which my Wii is connected to since all of my other components are HDMI and can use ARC (audio return channel) back to the receiver. I don't think using optical for the 360 would change anything, and also I don't even know how that's possible since you need a special Microsoft specific cable to do optical & HDMI together.

ARC
by bearvp / August 23, 2010 2:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Minor XBOX 360 issues.

I think the audio issue you is having is due to how you have the HDMI going to the TV from the Xbox 360, which is then sent from the TV to the receiver via HDMI. The audio getting one extra step in transmission is introducing the audio/video sync issue.

Since your receiver only has 1 optical audio input, there really isn't much you can do without buying a new receiver. A new receiver with HDMI inputs and multiple optical audio inputs wouldn't be that expensive, sub $500 for sure if you don't need alot of watts per channel.

ARC
by nuggstein / August 23, 2010 2:47 AM PDT
In reply to: ARC

The receiver came with the surround sound system, and I think Sony uses proprietary speaker cables...so I don't know how that would work. I could get an auto-optical switch I guess? Will it still output Dolby Digital 5.1? Also, how would I go about connect HDMI AND Optical at the same time with the 360?

Also, I think I can turn ARC off...and then everything will go from HDMI to Optical, since my TV has optical out. Will that fix it?

Thank you.

ARC (cont.)
by nuggstein / August 23, 2010 3:00 AM PDT
In reply to: ARC

I turned off ARC and everything is being output via the optical cable. It's going from XBOX to TV via HDMI, and then the audio is going from HDMI to optical on TV out...Could I use a switch to directly connect my xbox to the receiver's audio out? And do video IN on the TV?

I know I this before, but how do I use optical out on the XBOX if I have HDMI?

switch
by bearvp / August 23, 2010 3:07 AM PDT
In reply to: ARC (cont.)

You could try using an optical audio switch so your connections would be: Video - HDMI from 360 to TV, Audio - Optical Output from 360 to receiver. A switch like that is probably pretty cheap, I'd scope out monoprice.com to save some money over anything you could find at RadioShack.

A switch like that should be able to handle the 5.1 surround sound signal that the 360 would transmit. The 360 doesn't support the TrueHD/DTS-MA sound formats, so you don't lose any sound quality by going with the optical audio cable instead of the HDMI audio.

audio
by nuggstein / August 23, 2010 3:22 AM PDT
In reply to: switch

Can you help me find what I need? I don't mind paying a premium for an automatic switch. I have a Wii and a Dish Network VIP211 HD box as well as the XBOX...but the box is perfectly fine outputting audio and video at the same time for some reason. The Blu-ray system is built into the receiver, so that has absolutely no issue with sound.

I mean I turned ARC off, and everything was going from HDMI to optical, but that didn't change anything, since it was still going to the TV and back to the receiver...

If I do get this switch...how will it know to output audio via optical instead of HDMI? Since audio is transmitted anyways...also how would I go about hooking up optical to my XBOX when there's an HDMI connection on it...the optical out is only available when I use component cables...can I use HDMI and then connect the component cable part and just use the optical out for sound? It's so confusing. Sad

optical out on XBOX
by bearvp / August 23, 2010 3:36 AM PDT
In reply to: audio

I don't have a 360 with the HDMI output, but I'm pretty sure you can output video via HDMI and audio via optical output at the same time. It either is a setting in the Audio Setting menu or it just auto-detects when you have both ports connected.

As for a switch, I looked and didn't find any 'automatic' toslink switches, but here is a 3X1 switch with a dial you just turn to select the input you want, for less than $10.

http://www.monoprice.com/products/product.asp?c_id=104&cp_id=10423&cs_id=1042302&p_id=2946&seq=1&format=2

switch
by nuggstein / August 23, 2010 3:39 AM PDT
In reply to: optical out on XBOX

Thank you...

There's still the problem of outputting optical from the 360. When I have the HDMI cable in, there's no optical port, since I'm not using that tiny piece that has component cables connected to it which has the optical attachment. How do I go about connect optical with HDMI? Can I connect the component cable attachment and just use the optical out while HDMI is connected?

360 adapter
by bearvp / August 23, 2010 3:48 AM PDT
In reply to: switch
thanks
by nuggstein / August 23, 2010 4:10 AM PDT
In reply to: 360 adapter

Thanks so much for your help.

You think that making the video go to the TV and then audio directly to the receiver should fix my issues?

fix
by bearvp / August 23, 2010 4:17 AM PDT
In reply to: thanks

I think it will definitely fix the a/v sync issue you are having so you can control the audio delay with your receiver if there is still a slight one. Make sure to turn off ARC on your receiver/tv when you hook it up we talked about.

a
by nuggstein / August 23, 2010 5:40 AM PDT
In reply to: fix

I just realized, I want to use ARC for my Dish Network box...can I still use optical over 360 with ARC enabled?

.
by nuggstein / August 23, 2010 11:38 PM PDT
In reply to: a

I also forgot to mention, if ARC is enabled, and I have "stereo" enabled for the 360, there is NO audio lag.

I don't get it.

abc
by nuggstein / August 24, 2010 12:00 AM PDT
In reply to: a
Nyrius
by bearvp / August 24, 2010 7:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Minor XBOX 360 issues.

That Nyrius you linked to would do the job too, and gives you the remote so you don't have to get up to manually switch anything.

Keeping ARC on to benefit your satellite TV connection probably won't mess with the 360's syncing after you have the optical audio cable going from the 360 to a switch and then to the receiver.

Before you spend a bunch of $$$, maybe order the Xbox 360 adapter for the optical audio output that I had a link for and see how things work when you have that without a switch. Then order a switch if it is all working fine.

Nyirus
by nuggstein / August 24, 2010 7:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Nyrius

I tried using the component adapter and optical and I was able to play rock band. I have to turn off ARC though or no audio works.

The Nyrius thing won't cause audio lag will it? Thanks.

lag
by bearvp / August 25, 2010 12:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Nyirus

I can't say for sure if the Nyrius will or won't introduce any a/v sync lag with your particular receiver, but from the customer reviews on its Amazon page, everyone seems happy with it.

It sort of sounds like that ARC mode isn't very good and just butts heads with other components. If you order that Nyrius unit, you can hook your satellite box to it via optical audio cable with HDMI still going directly to the TV for video.

optical
by nuggstein / August 25, 2010 12:58 AM PDT
In reply to: lag

Exactly what I'm going to be doing. I do have one minor issue. My satellite receiver and the 360 optical ports are weird. My optical cables don't snap in like they do on my 5.1 receiver and TV. What can I do to keep these cables in place? I mean when they're in it's fine, but if you touch them they will fall out.

connectors
by bearvp / August 25, 2010 1:36 AM PDT
In reply to: optical

If they aren't snapping in securely, you could try using some electrical tape to secure them to their ports so that a small tub on the cable won't pull it loose from the connector port.

THANKS!
by nuggstein / August 26, 2010 8:30 AM PDT
In reply to: connectors

Just wanted to thank you so much for your help. There's no lag whatsoever using the box and the optical cables. I tested Guitar Hero and Rock Band. I did the normal calibration and I found it to be around 163ms of sound lag. But since the sound isn't being processed twice it's PERFECT. I now have all of my components connected to the Nyrius box and then to my receiver. Happy

awesome
by bearvp / August 27, 2010 4:53 AM PDT
In reply to: THANKS!

I'm glad it all worked out and there are no more lag issues. Happy to help!

Flag
