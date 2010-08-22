Minor XBOX 360 issues.

I recently purchased a Sony 46" 120Hz LED HDTV (KDL-46EX700). The TV has ARC capabilities (audio return channel through HDMI).



I also have a 5.1 surround sound system, BDV-E570 which also has ARC capabilities. I have the receiver connected to HDMI 1 on the TV like it should be for ARC to work, and my XBOX 360 is connected to HDMI 2.



---



First problem...input lag. How do I get rid of this? There's about a 5-10ms delay in me pressing something on the controller before it shows that action on the television. I've tried turning off MotionFlow and all of the picture enhancers. It didn't go away, in fact, sometimes it made it worse.



Problem 2...This is probably associated with problem 1, but there is about a 5-10ms delay in audio compared to the video on the screen. If I press down on the controller to select a menu item, it selects it, and then then sound plays, ALMOST instantly, but there's still that 5-10ms lag. I've tired to change the AV sync options on the receiver but that made things worse, so I put it back at 0ms. I was only able to increase in 25ms intervals up to 300ms.



Problem 3. All my games work fine, except for Rock Band 2. I didn't try out Rock Band 1 or the Guitar Hero games. But Modern Warfare 2 and Just Cause 2 work fine.



When playing in 1080p in Rock Band 2, at some points it's smooth, and then the VIDEO is extremely laggy. As if the GPU couldn't handle it...similar to video lag on a laptop when you're playing a game at too high of a resolution or settings. The game was nearly impossible to play. This was not happening on my previous television which was an SD TV, but it was hooked up via component @ 480p. This is not an Audio/Video sync problem, because I manually configured those settings myself in the game's options. The syncing was fine, it was just the video lag.



I am very tech savvy and I have an above average knowledge with this kind of stuff. I just can't figure this out.



What do you suggest I do?



Thanks for your help,

Craig