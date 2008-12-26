Look at laptops and you find small ones with CD/DVD drives. The Netbooks you see are by design and choice omitting this drive. I own a netbook and it's fine without that drive. I only needed to hook it up one time.
Bob
I am interested in a small laptop but do not want to get one that has to use an external cd drive - want to find the smallest one out there (that doesn't cost a small fortune) that has a built in cd drive. Have been looking and looking at them online and haven't found one yet that I see has one. Do you know of any, and if so, have you been able to use one and have any user opinion of it?
Thanks!