by reddroversboy / August 2, 2007 10:41 AM PDT

I have a Panasonic N V G S 230 Mini D.V. I cannot figure out how to download then transfer from tape to burn onto D.V.D. via my computer. I have X.P. with Nero 6 and the Panasonic Motion Studio 5.6. and Sweetmovie Life. At this stage I just want to Transfer not edit in any way.Can someone take me through this step by step so even a novice can understand? Thanks..

To transfer from miniDV tape
by boya84 / August 3, 2007 10:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Mini dv to dvd

in the camcorder to your computer, you want to use the DV port on the camera. NOT THE USB PORT. You will need to buy a FireWire cable (4-pin on the camera side plugs into the DV port) and 4 or 6-pin on the computer side. If do not have a firewire port on your computer, install one. The camcorder manufacturers typically do not include a firewire cabel in the box. Firewire, IEEE1394, i.Link are all the same thing.

It does not matter if you want to edit or not - transfer to the computer is transfer to the computer - in this case using firewire. Typically you would do this by opening your video editor and importing the video from the camera - then saving to whatever format you want... then burn the DVD... The manuals you got with those applications will walk you through it step by step - but the first step is not well documented or explained - and that is, get the firewire port on your computer and use a firewiare cable connected to the DV port of your camcorder... and be in "Playback" mode (and AC adapter plugged into the wall and the camcorder).

Collapse -
Why no USB
by kjrsmith / September 2, 2007 11:03 AM PDT

I have the same problem. Same camera. Same XP. I have Nero 7 Premium. The camera came with Quick Movie Magic and MotionDV STUDIO LE for DV. The info in both manuals is horrible for getting the vid off the camera. Tried auto index it shut down after the first pause. Looks like I'll have to watch the tapes, or through the whole thing out the window. Apparently these manuals are writen in Japanese and translated by preschoolers. Oh and why no USB? Please don't say "because I said so".

Collapse -
Because USB doesn't work very well.
by Kiddpeat / September 2, 2007 11:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Why no USB

That's a simple fact.

Collapse -
Camcorders Mini D.V to D.V.D.
by reddroversboy / September 3, 2007 10:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Why no USB

I did exactly as boya84 suggested, got Firewire installed on my computer and it works very well. thanks for that boya84!! Very simple now to transfer to D.V.D.

Collapse -
YAY!
by boya84 / September 3, 2007 11:00 PM PDT

Thank you for letting the forum know!

