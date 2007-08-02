Mini dv to dvd

in the camcorder to your computer, you want to use the DV port on the camera. NOT THE USB PORT. You will need to buy a FireWire cable (4-pin on the camera side plugs into the DV port) and 4 or 6-pin on the computer side. If do not have a firewire port on your computer, install one. The camcorder manufacturers typically do not include a firewire cabel in the box. Firewire, IEEE1394, i.Link are all the same thing.



It does not matter if you want to edit or not - transfer to the computer is transfer to the computer - in this case using firewire. Typically you would do this by opening your video editor and importing the video from the camera - then saving to whatever format you want... then burn the DVD... The manuals you got with those applications will walk you through it step by step - but the first step is not well documented or explained - and that is, get the firewire port on your computer and use a firewiare cable connected to the DV port of your camcorder... and be in "Playback" mode (and AC adapter plugged into the wall and the camcorder).