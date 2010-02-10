Mac OS forum

Migration of iTunes

by RyanH / February 10, 2010 2:38 AM PST

MacBook Intel 2.2Ghz, 2GB RAM, 250GB HD 10.6.2

I have had to erase my HD and reinstall a new system (Snow Leopard, was Leopard). I have been trying to restore from Time Machine but it wont bring over most of my iTunes library saying that I don't have permission. I then tried Migration Manager which said it had done it successfully but the list of songs only went from A-C.
I have a variety of files in iTunes mainly ones I have imported from my own CDs and quite a lot that I have bought from iTunes store and a few from Amazon. I have given my new user folder a different name from my old one, might this be the reason?

3 total posts
At the first boot after the SL installation,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / February 10, 2010 3:45 AM PST
In reply to: Migration of iTunes

did you answer the question "do you want to migrate data" with a NO?

If you don't have a lot on that drive right now, AND you have a good Time Machine backup, go back and reinstall and answer Yes to the data question and use the Time Machine option.

This should move everything that can be moved, including accounts and preferences, email settings and network settings.

Doing it after you have created an account under the new OS causes problems.

P

Migrating iTunes
by RyanH / February 10, 2010 3:54 AM PST

Ok thanks

