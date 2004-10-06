Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands

I am having difficulty in understanding just when you are seeing these commands. It sounds like you are opening the document in Word and then expecting to see a command to cut, copy and paste that entire document to another location. If I am wrong, then please excuse my confusion.



While it is possible to open a Word doc and then place a copy of the opened document, (and actually others - but that is another subject) to another location, that is not the best, nor expected, way of doing so.



Do not open a document to copy or relocate that same document.

Instead use Windows Explorer. A simple, and probably less confusing method to the novice, is to open two windows of the folders concerned (the source and the destination folder). Then just click and drag an object, from one to the other.



Special note here : IF those two folders are on DIFFERENT DRIVES, then this procedure will, by default, just make a copy of the object in the destination location.

If the two folders are on the SAME DRIVE then this procedure will MOVE the selected object.

Addendum to that special note ) You can always override the default copy or move action by

additionally holding down the SHIFT key to MOVE,

or the CTRL key to COPY.