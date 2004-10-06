Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands

A few reasons.
1. Such will be greyed out if nothing is "selected".
2. There is some SPYWARE that causes this. But try resolving item 1 first.
3. To rearrange files, you may want to use Windows Explorer and not Word.
Bob
We are novices and still learning some basic abilities of our computer.
We are trying to organize our files. We would like to place related files which are all under "My documents" into folders.
We access the file in which we want to move to a folder and click on "edit". The commands for "paste", "copy" and "cut" are faded and we cannot access these commands.
How else can we organize our files into folders? Is there a way of accessing these commands besides "edit" and on the toolbar (the commands are also faded and inacessible on the toolbar).
Thank you
Jim and Pat