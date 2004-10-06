PC Applications forum

General discussion

Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands

by Jim and Pat / October 6, 2004 1:47 AM PDT

We are novices and still learning some basic abilities of our computer.

We are trying to organize our files. We would like to place related files which are all under "My documents" into folders.

We access the file in which we want to move to a folder and click on "edit". The commands for "paste", "copy" and "cut" are faded and we cannot access these commands.

How else can we organize our files into folders? Is there a way of accessing these commands besides "edit" and on the toolbar (the commands are also faded and inacessible on the toolbar).


Thank you

Jim and Pat

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2004 2:14 AM PDT

A few reasons.

1. Such will be greyed out if nothing is "selected".

2. There is some SPYWARE that causes this. But try resolving item 1 first.

3. To rearrange files, you may want to use Windows Explorer and not Word.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands
by caktus / October 6, 2004 2:46 AM PDT

Assuming you have "Drag and Drop" enabled (Left click on "Start". Move pointer to "Settings", then to "Control Panel", then to "Task and Start Menu", then left click. This will open "Task and Start Menu Properties". Left click on the "Advanced Tab". Make sure "Enable Draging and Dropping" is selected/checked then left click on "Apply" then left click on "OK".)


To simply place one folder into another you should be able to left click on the folder to be moved, hold down the left click move the mouse pointer to the target folder and release the left click.

Holdong down the Contol/Ctrl key during this process will cause the folder to be copied.
========================
========================
To use "Copy and Paste" You must first highlight the text/item to be copied (left click and drad the mouse pointer accross the text/item to be copied.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Word cut, paste and copy commands
by ChuckT / October 6, 2004 4:55 AM PDT

I am having difficulty in understanding just when you are seeing these commands. It sounds like you are opening the document in Word and then expecting to see a command to cut, copy and paste that entire document to another location. If I am wrong, then please excuse my confusion.

While it is possible to open a Word doc and then place a copy of the opened document, (and actually others - but that is another subject) to another location, that is not the best, nor expected, way of doing so.

Do not open a document to copy or relocate that same document.
Instead use Windows Explorer. A simple, and probably less confusing method to the novice, is to open two windows of the folders concerned (the source and the destination folder). Then just click and drag an object, from one to the other.

Special note here: IF those two folders are on DIFFERENT DRIVES, then this procedure will, by default, just make a copy of the object in the destination location.
If the two folders are on the SAME DRIVE then this procedure will MOVE the selected object.
Addendum to that special note) You can always override the default copy or move action by
additionally holding down the SHIFT key to MOVE,
or the CTRL key to COPY.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.