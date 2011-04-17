Microsoft Word 2003 - missing top margins

I was working in Microsoft Word 2003 (just a plain document with regular margins all around), when I accidentally hit something which removed the top and bottom margins from my pages. I have tried seemingly every button possible to try and restore my top and bottom margins, but to no avail. Can anyone suggest something I can do to restore the top and bottom margins to my documents (it now happens for every new document I try to create).
Thanks for any information you can provide.
