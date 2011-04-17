Microsoft Word 2003 - missing top margins

Office & Productivity Software forum

by nemolar / April 17, 2011 6:19 AM PDT

I was working in Microsoft Word 2003 (just a plain document with regular margins all around), when I accidentally hit something which removed the top and bottom margins from my pages. I have tried seemingly every button possible to try and restore my top and bottom margins, but to no avail. Can anyone suggest something I can do to restore the top and bottom margins to my documents (it now happens for every new document I try to create).
Thanks for any information you can provide.

(NT) Looked under 'Page Layout' ?
by VAPCMD / April 17, 2011 11:03 AM PDT
Micrsoft Office Document - missing top margins
by nemolar / April 17, 2011 12:55 PM PDT

I'm not sure if I understood your reply correctly, but I assume you meant for me to click on File, then Page Set-up, then the Margin tab to ensure that the side and top and bottom margin lengths were set correctly. If that is what you meant, then, yes, I had already done that, and they are all set to the correct lengths.

Any further suggestions would be most welcome.

Thanks.

And what about NORMAL.DOT?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2011 1:12 PM PDT

Is there any reason to not rename NORMAL.DOT and start fresh?

Re: missing top margins
by Kees_B Forum moderator / April 17, 2011 6:01 PM PDT

Assuming it's only on the screen, not on the print, it's just a setting. I don't have Word 2003 here, so I can't tell you exactly what setting now, but it's easy to correct in another way also. I'll be at work in an hour or so, and then I'll add it in another post.

Move your mouse to the space between two pages. The mouse cursor changes to two horizontal lines with two arrows pointing outwards. Click. Done.
To go back to the current setting (if you like to see more of the text on a page): move your mouse to the space between two pages. The mouse cursor changes
to two horizontal lines with two arrows pointing inwards. Click. Done.

Easy once you know it.

Kees

thank you
by victor87507 / September 18, 2016 1:48 PM PDT

thank you, thank you, thank you ! Happy

IT WORKED!! THANK YOU!!!!
by Hairy_Chris / August 14, 2017 11:05 AM PDT

Thank you so much Kees_B!! Your idea worked when I applied it to the very top of my first page edge which had not been showing my set margin of 1 inch. This has been driving me crazy for months and I tried everything. Your idea is the only one that worked. Thanks again and many good vibes sent your way!

(NT) Perfect! Thanks so much!
by keooh / September 1, 2017 7:22 AM PDT
Responses to your answers
by nemolar / April 17, 2011 10:29 PM PDT

To R. Proffitt: I don't know what you mean by "renaming normal.dot". Where is that file located, and exactly what do I do to get there? This would be interesting to know in order to have that solution in my tool box for future reference. Thanks for your input.

To Kees_B: With respect to your first answer: Thank you!!! How simple was that !!!!! That corrected the problem very nicely.

To Kees_B: With respect to your second answer: I had already checked Tools>Options>View tab "Show white space between pages", but thank you so much for this suggestion. And thank you for being so very clear and complete in both your responses. Everything is very much appreciated!!!

Re: normal.dot
by Kees_B Forum moderator / April 18, 2011 4:35 AM PDT

That's the default template of Word. Strange things can happen if it is corrupted. Deleting it makes Word make a new uncorrupted one. All your lose: some settings and your macro's stored in it.
Instead of deleting we recommend renaming it, so you can easily go back. But deleting into the recycle bin (and not emptying that) is an alternative.

It's located somewhere in your profile. Searching for normal.dot will find it, although you might need to set Windows Explorer to show hidden files and folders.

Kees

