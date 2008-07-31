Microsoft Surface now in "ball" form - called Sphere...duh!
Multiple users can each get their own scrap of surface, for example, enabling limited viewing privacy, and also conflating data interface with existing standards on personal space: users must get physically closer in order to share information, unlike most other displays. The full-sphere display of panoramic photos is pretty compelling too, giving some impression of the "crystal ball" potential of the thing.
