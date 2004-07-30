Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004

Today Microsoft released the following Security Bulletin(s).
Note: www.microsoft.com/technet/security and www.microsoft.com/security are authoritative in all matters concerning Microsoft Security Bulletins! ANY e-mail, web board or newsgroup posting (including this one) should be verified by visiting these sites for official information. Microsoft never sends security or other updates as attachments. These updates must be downloaded from the microsoft.com download center or Windows Update. See the individual bulletins for details.
Because some malicious messages attempt to masquerade as official Microsoft security notices, it is recommended that you physically type the URLs into your web browser and not click on the hyperlinks provided.
Bulletin Summaries:
Windows : http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms04-jul.mspx
Critical Bulletins:
MS04-025- Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (867801)
http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms04-025.mspx
This DOES NOT represent our regularly scheduled monthly bulletin release (second Tuesday of each month). Please note that Microsoft may release bulletins out side of this schedule if we determine the need to do so.
If you have any questions regarding the patch or its implementation after reading the above listed bulletin you should contact Product Support Services in the United States at 1-866-PCSafety (1-866-727-2338). International customers should contact their local subsidiary.
