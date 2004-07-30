Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004

by Donna Buenaventura / July 30, 2004 3:29 AM PDT

Today Microsoft released the following Security Bulletin(s).

Note: www.microsoft.com/technet/security and www.microsoft.com/security are authoritative in all matters concerning Microsoft Security Bulletins! ANY e-mail, web board or newsgroup posting (including this one) should be verified by visiting these sites for official information. Microsoft never sends security or other updates as attachments. These updates must be downloaded from the microsoft.com download center or Windows Update. See the individual bulletins for details.

Because some malicious messages attempt to masquerade as official Microsoft security notices, it is recommended that you physically type the URLs into your web browser and not click on the hyperlinks provided.

Bulletin Summaries:

Windows : http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms04-jul.mspx

Critical Bulletins:

MS04-025- Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (867801)
http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms04-025.mspx


This DOES NOT represent our regularly scheduled monthly bulletin release (second Tuesday of each month). Please note that Microsoft may release bulletins out side of this schedule if we determine the need to do so.

If you have any questions regarding the patch or its implementation after reading the above listed bulletin you should contact Product Support Services in the United States at 1-866-PCSafety (1-866-727-2338). International customers should contact their local subsidiary.

You are posting a reply to: Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004
You are reporting the following post: Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thanks... got it!
by glenn30 / July 30, 2004 5:23 AM PDT
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) :-)
by Donna Buenaventura / July 30, 2004 5:46 AM PDT
In reply to: (NT) Thanks... got it!
Collapse -
Thanks for the heads up Donna. Got it fine!
by zeebell / July 30, 2004 7:07 AM PDT

.

Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004
by auggief / July 30, 2004 9:04 PM PDT

Donna I just posted a problem installing KB867801 on the XP forum. Should have posted here I guess. Do I understand that I use the link in your post to get the update instead of using Windows Update?

Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004
by Donna Buenaventura / July 30, 2004 9:48 PM PDT

Hi auggief,

Either of 2 methods can be use. Install via Windows Update or install while offline by downloading the update from http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/MS04-025.mspx

I saw your post in XP Forum and you wrote that you had problem after installing this update.

867801 does not exist now in your system? Verify via Add/Remove programs. If no, try creating a restore point then install it again (any method - via Windows Update or offline installation)

Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004
by auggief / July 30, 2004 9:56 PM PDT

Checked add/ remove and KB867801 is not there. As mentioned in XP post I had to run Goback to get computer running again as I couldn't get to restore without a desktop screen.This must have removed KB867801. I do get v5 of Windows update when I bring it up. I assume that you think I got a bad download/install the first time and want me to use Windows Update to instll it again. Correct? Sorry, but I am gunshy after getting in so much trouble by installing sp2 beta when I shouldn't have. I finally got rid of it.

Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004
by auggief / July 31, 2004 1:30 AM PDT

Reinstalled using Windows update. On restart, got an error message from Windows Explorer, which I sent in. But then, same as before, computer would not come back to Desktop. I Used reset again and then used Goback to get computer running again. I Can't help but think that it is Microsoft's problem and I will not update computer for now. When sp2 comes out I will try again.

Collapse -
Re: Microsoft Security Bulletin for July 30, 2004
by Donna Buenaventura / July 31, 2004 12:20 PM PDT

You wrote that when you bring up Windows Update, V5 appears.

Try to visit Windows Update from this link https://v4.windowsupdate.microsoft.com/en/default.asp

See if you will still get v5 or the above (v4)

Empty your temporary internet files before visiting the above link.

Or try to grab the update from here - http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyId=06F49985-F19F-4B50-A75F-7636D8BEE576&displaylang=en

AFAIK, there is no way to downgrade from WU v5 to WU v4 (I've seen many post in newsgroups -- looking for ways to remove v5). Removing SP2 RC2 or restoring the system from the state before SP2 RC2 was installed should automatically remove v5.

Collapse -
Auggie, I Used the Manual Download To Install......
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 31, 2004 1:40 PM PDT

...the update and it worked perfect on about 30 computers with a variety of different operating systems from Win95, 98, 2000, and XP. I used the manual downloads from the link below for both IE 5.5. SP2 and for IE 6 SP1.

MS04-025: Cumulative security update for Internet Explorer

Hope this helps and it worked for me, a bunch of times.

Grif

Collapse -
Re: Auggie, I Used the Manual Download To Install......
by auggief / July 31, 2004 6:03 PM PDT

Many thanks Grif, but I am afraid to try again. I talked to Microsoft and all he told me was to disable Go Back which is incompatible with XP. I did and then tried downloading and installing KB867801 again and wound up again with no desktop. Without GoBack, I was able to do a restart in Safe Mode but instead of going into Safe Mode used the "system Restore" option and am working again. I'm pretty well convinced at this point that when I installed sp2 beta three weeks ago and then had trouble with the uninstall, I will probably have to have my computer guy foremat my hard drive in order to get things right. I'm left with v5 of Windows update which was part of the sp2 beta download. If you know of a simpler way than formatting, I'm all ears. Thanks again.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thanks Donna... Got It.
by Larry38 / July 31, 2004 2:01 AM PDT
