MICROSOFT PULLS OUT OF YAHOO DEAL...

by alchemistmuffin / May 3, 2008 10:17 AM PDT

YAHOO.... (no puns intended)

MICROSOFT WON'T BUY YAHOO...

NOW WHAT?

(note: this is my first post at the CNET Forums)

NY Times Article
by simon275 / May 3, 2008 11:54 AM PDT
Now what? I think there's a racing analogy here
by satoauto / May 4, 2008 4:57 AM PDT

Now what? I think there's a racing analogy here. I remember when Ford wanted to buy Ferrari in the early 60's. They courted till the last minute and then Enzo pulled out. Like a spurned lover, Ford (Henry II) enlisted Dan Gurney, Carroll Shelby, AJ Foyt to a race program called the GT40.

This would end up beating Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans where it hurt them the most. The GT40 won the race in 1966, '67, '68, and 1969.

I don't know if Microsoft has the talent to hurt Yahoo, (remember Ford didn't and hired out), but I bet they have the incentive and motivation!

Sure they are
by Astinsan / May 4, 2008 5:35 AM PDT

I think they are going to wait for the stock to cool back down so the 45 billion (with the reverse pinky finger on the corner of mouth) sounds like a better deal.

I gotta say I respect Yahoo again.

MICROSOFT PULLS OUT OF YAHOO DEAL...
by wizkids32 / May 4, 2008 7:41 AM PDT

Who knows but I saw that on Molly Wood's Twitter feed last night.

Yeah
by surfpark / May 4, 2008 11:02 AM PDT

I assumed that they dropped the bid in order to enact a hostile takeover.

my personal take on this...
by fuzzywombat / May 4, 2008 6:32 PM PDT

First of all, I would have like to see Microsoft buy Yahoo. I am personally a big proponent of all things open source including Linux. I would have loved to sit back and watch Microsoft trying to assimilate Yahoo into it's collective. It would like watching a snake trying to swallow a porcupine whole. Imagine thousands of poor code monkeys trying to replace every Yahoo Linux machines serving up PHP pages to a Windows server machines over the next decade. The amount of resource that would have gone into trying to make the merger work would have been enormous. Instead of Microsoft trying to fix Vista, they would be so bogged down cleaning up the mess it would have been quite entertaining for years to come.

(NT) welcome to buzztown!
by robstak / May 5, 2008 8:39 AM PDT
So they aren't crazy after all
by Nicholas Buenk / May 5, 2008 6:24 PM PDT

$50 billion for yahoo? Are they really worth a quarter of that? Sigh, internet companies are all overvalued.

