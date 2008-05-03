MICROSOFT PULLS OUT OF YAHOO DEAL...

Here is the NY Times article on it
http://www.nytimes.com/2008/05/04/technology/04soft.html?_r=2&hp&oref=slogin&oref=slogin
YAHOO.... (no puns intended)
MICROSOFT WON'T BUY YAHOO...
NOW WHAT?
(note: this is my first post at the CNET Forums)
Now what? I think there's a racing analogy here. I remember when Ford wanted to buy Ferrari in the early 60's. They courted till the last minute and then Enzo pulled out. Like a spurned lover, Ford (Henry II) enlisted Dan Gurney, Carroll Shelby, AJ Foyt to a race program called the GT40.
This would end up beating Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans where it hurt them the most. The GT40 won the race in 1966, '67, '68, and 1969.
I don't know if Microsoft has the talent to hurt Yahoo, (remember Ford didn't and hired out), but I bet they have the incentive and motivation!
First of all, I would have like to see Microsoft buy Yahoo. I am personally a big proponent of all things open source including Linux. I would have loved to sit back and watch Microsoft trying to assimilate Yahoo into it's collective. It would like watching a snake trying to swallow a porcupine whole. Imagine thousands of poor code monkeys trying to replace every Yahoo Linux machines serving up PHP pages to a Windows server machines over the next decade. The amount of resource that would have gone into trying to make the merger work would have been enormous. Instead of Microsoft trying to fix Vista, they would be so bogged down cleaning up the mess it would have been quite entertaining for years to come.
