First, you could recreate your documents in another program that isn't Microsoft Publisher.. For example, sometimes Microsoft Word can be used instead of Publisher and it's more common on most computers PLUS a free program like OpenOffice has a Word substitute. (I'm not sure whether OpenOffice is able to utilize Publisher files, but you could check their website.)
Other than that, you might check the link below for some other suggestions.
Q. How Can Someone Open Publisher Files if They Don't Have Microsoft Publisher?
Hope this helps.
Grif
