Microsoft Outlook 2007 Rules

How can I make it so Outlook runs my rules every time I click send/receive. I'm sure a macro could do it, but I don't know how to make one...
What I'm trying to do is make it so that every time I flag a message (and add a reminder to the calander for a follow-up or reply, or whatever), it moves it to a folder. It won't do this with a traditional manipulation of the rules...
The problem is that whenever I delete a message that I've flagged for a reminder, it deletes the reminder off the calendar as well...
Someone help!
Thanks in advance,
Drew Rothmund
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.